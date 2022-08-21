By Guest Writer • 21 August 2022 • 14:39

The Tubes Quay Lewd character mocks yet salutes Glam Rock Credit: MPH Photos Shutterstock

GLAM ROCK returns to Benalmadena on Saturday September 24 from 9pm courtesy of brand-new local band GLAM courtesy of the much-respected Spiders from Marbs and Big M Promotions.

If you remember grooving to this type of music from the 70s and 80s perhaps best showcased by the Rocky Horror Show then dust off your glitter and your platforms and get to the Moonlight Bar in Sunset Beach Club Hotel.

The programme will include songs from the unforgettable era of bands like T Rex, David Bowie, Roxy Music, Alice Cooper, The Sweet, Elton John, Mott the Hoople and so many more.

Created in the UK (as were many other musical styles which were then exported to the USA), the typical UK glam rock song, was loud, stomping, simple, and flamboyant, with big guitar riffs and repeated chants that would encourage crowds to sing along.

Make up and glitter were of course ‘de rigour’ and it is hoped that those attending the event on the evening of September 24 will enter in to the spirit of the age and come dressed as their favourite star.

This is a concert for all of the family so that parents and grandparents can remember the day whilst their children can be introduced to what it was all about and don’t worry, Gary Glitter will not be invited!

Tickets are on sale at €5 in advance from Ibex Insurance, Fuengirola, Martin’s Hair Salon, Edif. Jupiter, Arroyo de la Miel and at Sunset Beach Leisure desk whilst entry on the night will cost €10 at the door of the Moonlight Bar which is a superb theatre with great sound and lights as well as seating for all.

