How much does it cost to go on the 2022-23 Imserso trips for pensioners?

By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 20:28

Image of pensioners at the beach. Credit: altafulla/Shutterstock.com

If you want to know more about the Imserso trips offered annually to pensioners in Spain, you can check the information here.

The Imserso trips for the 2022-23 season are already finalised after the application period for the 816,029 available places to participate in the Tourism Programme ended. This next period of trips will run from October 2022 to June 2023, and the lucky applicants who have received their letter of accreditation must now make their reservations.

As reported on its official Twitter account on Sunday, August 14, anybody who has applied to go on one of the trips can check online via the official link: https://sede.imserso.gob.es/mis-solicitudes.

❓ ¿Quieres saber si te has acreditado en el Programa de #Turismo del #Imserso?

🗣️ Puedes mirarlo aquí ⤵️https://t.co/reVF42RWl3 pic.twitter.com/MzqWhj7UFa — Imserso (@Imserso) August 14, 2022

This annual scheme from the Spanish government provides pensioners with affordable discounted stays in coastal areas and inland tourism destinations. One part of the available places are reserved for applicants with limited resources.

Imserso previously sets the destinations, the price, and the duration of the trips, and travel agencies will subsequently put the tourist packages on sale. Despite the general increase in costs, the price of this season’s Imserso trips has been frozen.

Ione Belarra, the Minister of Social Rights, announced on June 1 that the 2022-2023 Imserso trips will take place: “without modifying the prices paid by older people, who will not have a single penny of increase in the price of their travel, compared to the previous season of 2021-2022”.

Here is the information on the trips that Imserso has planned for the 2022-2023 campaign, with prices ranging between €116 and €405:

•Peninsular coastal area: Andalucia, Catalonia, Murcia and Valencian Community, with transport:€289.63 for a stay of 10 days (9 nights), or, if the stay is reduced to 8 days (7 nights), the price per trip is €212.96.

•Peninsular coastal area: Andalucia, Catalonia, Murcia and Valencian Community without transport: A stay of 10 days (9 nights) is €235.95, or, for a stay of 8 days (7 nights), the cost is €196.02.

•Insular coastal area: the Balearic Islands with transport: 10 days (9 nights) will cost €308.37, or, for 8 days (7 nights), the price drops to €248.96.

•Insular coastal area: the Balearic Islands without transport: 10 days (9 nights) will cost €236.07, or, 8 days (7 nights) falls to €195.78.

•Insular coastal area: the Canary Islands with transport: Gran Canaria, Tenerife or Fuerteventura, among others, for 10 days (9 nights) is €405.53, or, for 8 days (7 nights) the cost drops to €330.51.

•Insular coastal area: the Canary Islands without transport: the cost is €235.95 for 10 days (9 nights), or, €195.72 for a stay of 8 days (7 nights).

Inland Tourism:

This type of travel encompasses several alternatives to fully enjoy the inland regions of Spain. City visits of 6 days (5 nights), will cost €272.71. If you choose nature tourism, then the cost for a period of 5 days (4 nights) is €266.81.

A shorter city stay of 4 days (3 nights) is priced at €115.98, the lowest price of the entire Imserso tourism program.

Finally, Ceuta and Melilla, the two autonomous cities of Spain, can be visited for 5 days (4 nights) for €266.81.

The program is co-financed with the contribution of Imserso (which covers 23.85 per cent of the total cost) with that of the users. Of the total places, 1 per cent will go to people with economic resources equal to or less than the amount of non-contributory retirement or disability pensions from Social Security. In these cases, Imserso will assume 50 per cent of the cost of the trip, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.