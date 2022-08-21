BREAKING: Three suspected Russian agents arrested after entering a weapons plant in Albania Close
Trending:

HUGE explosion at Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ as Ukraine unleashes kamikaze drones

By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 4:23

Image of explosion on roof of Sevastopol building. Credit: [email protected]

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol hit by a Ukrainian suicide drone strike, with online footage showing an explosion taking place.

 

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol reportedly came under attack from a Ukrainian kamikaze drone on the morning of Saturday, August 20. What appears to be a large explosion sending thick clouds of black smoke into the sky can be seen in footage uploaded onto social media.

“I am at the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters now, wrote Russian-appointed Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaye on his Telegram account. “A drone hit the roof here 25 minutes ago. Unfortunately, it was not downed. There are no casualties”.

Online footage showed shocked Russian tourists observing the attack in the popular Crimean summer holiday destination. Kyiv appears to be ramping up its long-distance offensive against Vladimir Putin, whose own operation seems to have stalled for the time being.

On Friday, August 19, showing their ability to hit targets well behind enemy lines, another series of huge explosions occurred. Ukrainian forces pummelled areas close to military bases in both Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and in Russia itself.

Saturday’s suspected drone attack on the naval headquarters in Crimea is the second such action. Russia had to cancel its scheduled Navy Day celebrations after a bomb hit the site and injured six people on July 31.

It was recently confirmed by western officials that at least half of Moscow’s Black Sea naval aviation force was destroyed in an attack on a military airfield last week in Crimea.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading