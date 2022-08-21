Leeds thrash Chelsea to maintain unbeaten start to Premier League season

By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 19:25

Image of Leeds United players celebrating after scoring against Chelsea. Credit: [email protected]_James_97

Leeds United claim second spot in the Premier League with a 3-0 thrashing of Chelsea.

Leeds United maintained their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 Premier League season today, Sunday, August 21, with a superb 3-0 thrashing of Chelsea at Elland Road. After splashing more than £170m on new players in the close-season, Thomas Tuchel will surely not sleep well tonight after his team’s performance.

🙌 WHAT. A. GAME. — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 21, 2022

Several errors in the first 45 minutes were enough to put Jesse Marsch’s side well in control. Brenden Aaronson, a new American signing from RB Salzburg, pounced on a blunder by keeper Edouard Mendy on 33 minutes to put the Yorkshire club in front after the Chelsea man miscontrolled a backpass.

Stamford Bridge new-boy Raheem Sterling was the culprit in the build-up to the second goal. His foul on the edge of the box allowed Rodrigo to grab his fourth goal of the season after a wonderful ball from Jack Harrison after 37 minutes.

It could have been a different outcome if the Blues had taken their chances. Their new 62m signing from Brighton, Marc Cucurella, spurned two opportunities. Former Manchester City player Sterling had the ball in the Leeds net in the first half, only for the goal to be disallowed

This was Leeds’ first win over Chelsea since 2002, sealed when Rodrigo repaid the earlier favour by setting up Harrison for the third goal in the 69th minute to take the points. Today’s win has left Leeds in second position in the table after three matches.

If things were going badly for Tuchel, it got worse when Kalidou Koulibaly – another new signing from Serie A giants Napoli – was dismissed after collecting a second yellow with six minutes to play.

🎙 "It was a complete performance" pic.twitter.com/KdKqW3Gtck — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 21, 2022

___________________________________________________________

