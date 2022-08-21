Malaga airport not affected by latest round of strikes by easyJet pilots in Spain

By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 3:06

Passengers checking the boards at Malaga airport. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock

The latest round of strikes by easyJet pilots in Spain had zero impact on Malaga airport, with no flights cancelled.

As reported by the Sepla pilots’ union, up until 6pm on Saturday, August 20, the latest strike action by easyJet pilots in Spain caused just 10 flights to be cancelled nationwide. As was also the case on Friday, August 19, there were no flights affected in Malaga.

Barcelona’s El Prat airport saw two flights cancelled, a round-trip between the Catalan city and Geneva in Switzerland. The other eight affected flights were at the Palma de Mallorca facility. These included international connections with their origin or destination of London, Basel in Switzerland, and the German cities of Berlin and Cologne/Bonn.

Saturday’s cancellations add to the 16 from Friday, which again only disrupted the airports in Barcelona and Palma. A Sepla spokesperson claimed that the support of the strike by its members is 100 per cent, with ‘maximum respect’ for the minimum services implemented by the Spanish government.