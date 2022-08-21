Portuguese football legend Paulo Futre hospitalised after complaining of not feeling well

By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 22:35

Paulo Futre, the footballing legend from Portugal has been hospitalised with a suspected stroke after complaining of not feeling well.

Paulo Futre, the legendary Portuguese football star has been hospitalised today, Sunday, August 21, in the country’s capital city, Lisbon. It is believed he suffered a suspected stroke after complaining of not feeling well following his mother’s funeral.

According to the Record, the former player was taken to the Barreiro Hospital, on the south bank of the Tagus. He was subsequently transferred to the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon. Futre is said to be undergoing various medical tests with a report on his health expected in the next few hours.

Força, Paulo Futre! As melhoras rápidas! 🇵🇹 Wishing you a speedy recovery, Futre! pic.twitter.com/9aUz8sfZxU — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) August 21, 2022

Paulo Futre encontra-se hospitalizado com a suspeita de um AVC. As melhoras, craque! #sporttvportugal #PauloFutre pic.twitter.com/0saZUcJTVj — SPORT TV (@SPORTTVPortugal) August 21, 2022

Futre entered the football history books after winning the Champions League with Porto in 1985, a title that earned him the Ballon d’Or in the same year. This led Jesus Gil to sign him for Atletico Madrid, where he had two spells, one between 1987 and 1993, and another in 1997. After retiring, he also served as the club’s sports director.

He accomplished a unique statistic by turning out for each of Portugal’s ‘big three’: Benfica, Porto, and Sporting. His career also included stints with Olympique de Marseille, Reggiana, Milan, West Ham, and Yokohama Flugels.

We send our strength and encouragement to our legend @PauloFutre. We wish you a speedy recovery. The whole Red & White family is with you. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 21, 2022

