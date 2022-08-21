Team GB decathlete Ben Gregory hospitalised in a coma with a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage after a bike crash

By Annie Dabb • 21 August 2022 • 16:48

Image - decathlete ben gregory: Bobex-73/shutterstock

Team GB decathlete Ben Gregory, has been hospitalised following a bike crash in which he sustained a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage. The Welsh 31 year old is currently in a coma in a critical condition.

Gregory was hit by a car on Friday whilst out cycling and is “now on life support and a coma”, tweeted former team GB heptathlete Kelly Sotherton. She described Gregory as “the energy that we all love on the team” and said she was sending all her prayers for him to “fight this one”.

Similarly, Welsh athlete Dai Greene said Gregory was “one of the nicest and most positive people I’ve had the pleasure to be around at the track” and James Williams described him as “one of the nicest and genuine individuals I have ever had the privilege of knowing.”

Naomi Heffernan, Gregory’s fiancee, shared that she had “never felt so scared, helpless and sick to the stomach”. She said that what Ben needs is “positive thoughts and prayers”. She went on to write: “Those that know Ben know how strong he is mentally and physically, he’s a fighter and he’ll get through this.”

Hefferman hopes to know more tomorrow when Gregory will. be put on a sedation hold and his reaction to that will determine whether or not he will make it. However, she has admitted that “this is going to be a long road to recovery”.

Fellow decathlete Curtis Matthews also shared “how much I hope this champ pulls through because he is honestly the best of us.”

