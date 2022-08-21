Torremolinos Council replaces the watchtowers on its beaches

By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 17:15

Image of a watchtower on a beach in Torremolinos. Credit: [email protected]_On

Torremolinos Council has committed itself to organising the Malaga municipality’s beaches with the repair or replacement of the watchtowers.

As reported on its official Twitter account today, Sunday, August 21, Torremolinos Council has installed a permanent watchtower on Playa del Bajondillo with its own resources. The temporary one that was in its place has been removed, as part of its plan to organise the Malaga municipality’s beaches.

This is the first step towards regenerating and restoring all the towers that have been installed, thanks to the Association of Municipalities.

Two more towers will soon be replaced with the help of a €6,000 grant from the Junta de Andalucia. Each tower incurs a cost of approximately €8,000.

Once the summer season is over, in October, the towers will be removed from the beaches to prevent them from being damaged by storms or even being destroyed. That is what happened last year when they were not removed, and the Council will plan accordingly.

