Barcelona driver who fatally rammed a group of cyclists arrested by Mossos after 10 hours on the run

By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 3:39

Image of Mossos d'Esquadra officer. Credit: Mossos d'Esquadra

A driver has finally been arrested by Mossos officers in Barcelona after he fatally rammed a group of cyclists with his car.

A driver who fled the scene of an accident where he fatally rammed a group of cyclists on the morning of Sunday, August 21, has finally been detained by Mossos d’Esquadra officers. after ten hours on the run.

The incident occurred at Km 0.5 of the C-243c, in the Barcelona municipality of Castellbisbal. The driver allegedly drove deliberately into a group of eight cyclists, resulting in the death of two riders, and leaving three more seriously injured.

An alert was received by the Mossos d’Esquadra at 10:47 am and patrols were immediately deployed to the location, along with emergency medical services. On arrival, they discovered one rider had already died at the scene.

A witness to the accident told EFE that the car involved in the incident was red in colour. They said they had seen the driver’s side of the vehicle completely covered in blood and that: “there was nothing left of the vehicle’s front window as it was totally destroyed”.

⚫ Un #accident on hi ha implicats diversos ciclistes obliga a tallar la C-243c a Castellbisbal. Efectius treballant @mossos @semgencat 📽 Imatges helicòpter SCT pic.twitter.com/EZelq6BLS1 — Trànsit (@transit) August 21, 2022

A post on the official Twitter account of the Mossos confirmed the man’s arrest. Although the police offered no further information about the detainee’s identity, some media outlets believed that he was a resident of the Barcelona town of Martorell. They also suggested that he lived near the location where his vehicle was found abandoned and that he has a police record.

Detenim el conductor implicat en l'accident mortal de dos ciclistes aquest matí a Castellbisbal. La investigació continua oberta — Mossos (@mossos) August 21, 2022

Each of the eight riders that the man drove into was aged over 60 and apparently belonged to the Rubi cycling club in Barcelona. The two deceased were aged 72 and 67, and were known to have been taking part in the club’s weekly bike ride.

Sources from the Servei Catala de Transit (SCT) confirmed that at least one of the three hospitalised injured cyclists is in critical condition at the Bellvitge hospital.

Three days of official mourning have been declared by the town hall of Rubi. Flags will fly at half-mast as a sign of solidarity with the victims and their families, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.