Big change in the weather in Spain with rain and storms forecast for some parts this week

By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 20:30

Image of dark clouds. Credit: Nightman1965/Shutterstock.com

Spain can look forward to a huge change in the weather this week with rain and storms forecast in some parts by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, today, Monday, August 22, a big change is coming later this week to the weather in Spain. From tomorrow, Tuesday, August 23: “There will be a general drop in temperatures and a growth in instability in general”, said the weather experts, bringing rain and storms to the country until the weekend.

Today’s temperatures have been hovering between 35-40ºC, with both yellow and orange heat alerts being issued by AEMET for the southern interior. This will all change possibly from tomorrow, or definitely by Thursday, August 25.

AEMET highlighted that this Tuesday, “progressive instability” will begin due to numerous storms in the central and Iberian systems. This may spread on Wednesday to areas of the north, centre and east of the country, and could be locally strong in the northern third.

On Tuesday, the AEMET also predicts that temperatures will increase in the north of the peninsula but “without reaching warning levels or significantly high values”. By Wednesday, August 24, the trend of decreasing heat warnings will continue. They will only be registered in the centre and south of Madrid, and in the Valle del Tajo area.

As of Thursday, the AEMET has warned that there will be “a large general drop in temperatures”. This change will remain until the weekend, registering lower values ​​than those of recent days. This decrease will be accompanied by rains and storms that may be locally intense in the northern third. In some of these areas, the storms could also be accompanied by strong gusts of wind.