Body of a diver discovered floating in the sea off the coast of Estepona in Malaga

By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 0:46
Image of a beach in the Malaga town of Estepona.
Credit. [email protected]
As reported by the 112 Andalusia Emergency Service on Saturday, August 20, the lifeless body of a diver was found floating in the sea off the coast of the Malaga town of Estepona.
112 received a call from the authorities at the Port of Estepona at around 5:20pm. The caller informed the operator that they had received a radio voice alert from a boat that had found the body of a person floating in the open sea, wearing a neoprene diving suit.
The coordinating room immediately dispatched patrols from the Guardia Civil, the 061 Health Emergency Centre ambulance complete with a team of medics. They also deployed a Maritime Rescue vessel, which eventually took charge of recovering the body from the water. The relevant judicial procedures were initiated by the Guardia Civil.
This was the second incident to occur on Saturday. Another body was discovered off the Malaga coast, in between the Mijas municipality of Calahonda and the Cabopino municipality of Marbella.
