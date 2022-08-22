Body of a diver discovered floating in the sea off the coast of Estepona in Malaga

By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 0:46

Image of a beach in the Malaga town of Estepona. Credit. [email protected]

The body of a diver was recovered from the sea off the coast of the Malaga municipality of Estepona.

As reported by the 112 Andalusia Emergency Service on Saturday, August 20, the lifeless body of a diver was found floating in the sea off the coast of the Malaga town of Estepona.

112 received a call from the authorities at the Port of Estepona at around 5:20pm. The caller informed the operator that they had received a radio voice alert from a boat that had found the body of a person floating in the open sea, wearing a neoprene diving suit.