Active shooter at large in Colony Square, in Atlanta, Georgia

By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 21:13

An active shooter is reported to be at large in Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia, with at least three people believed to have been shot.

 

According to breaking news reports on social media this evening, Monday, August 22, an active shooter is at large in Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia. It is believed that at least three people have been shot and the gunman has not been captured, according to Breaking News 24/7.

As can be seen from footage posted online, there is a large police presence at the scene, along with medical teams tending to the wounded. Atlanta Police Department has warned everyone to stay indoors in the area of Peachtree from 12th to 15th St.

Colony Square is located in Midtown Atlanta and comprises three skyscrapers connected by the Colony Square Mall. It is the oldest high-rise development in Midtown.

This is a breaking news story. We will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

