By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 21:13

Active shooter at large in Colony Square, in Atlanta, Georgia

An active shooter is reported to be at large in Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia, with at least three people believed to have been shot.

According to breaking news reports on social media this evening, Monday, August 22, an active shooter is at large in Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia. It is believed that at least three people have been shot and the gunman has not been captured, according to Breaking News 24/7.

As can be seen from footage posted online, there is a large police presence at the scene, along with medical teams tending to the wounded. Atlanta Police Department has warned everyone to stay indoors in the area of Peachtree from 12th to 15th St.

🚨#UPDATE: Three people have been shot and the shooter is not in custody. #Atlanta — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 22, 2022

WATCH: Three people have been shot in Midtown, Atlanta. Police said the scene is still active and officers are searching for a suspect. #Midtownshooting 🎥: @JoeHenke pic.twitter.com/WbwCZNhI3L — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 22, 2022

#BREAKING: Video from the scene of the active shooter situation near Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/a4lW9voMYZ — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) August 22, 2022

We are currently working an active situation in Midtown. Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/R98h5lUw5U — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

Please advise residents to stay off of the streets in the midtown areas, specifically the areas between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW. We are working to gather information and will provide an update when available. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

Colony Square is located in Midtown Atlanta and comprises three skyscrapers connected by the Colony Square Mall. It is the oldest high-rise development in Midtown.

This is a breaking news story. We will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

