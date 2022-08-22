By Matthew Roscoe • 22 August 2022 • 17:30

BREAKING: Dr Fauci RESIGNS as NIAID director and chief medical advisor to Biden. Image: Phil Pasquini/Shutterstock.com

DR Anthony Fauci resigns from his position as NIAID director and chief medical advisor to Biden.

Dr Anthony Fauci said on Monday, August 22, “I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

The 81-year-old added: “It has been the honour of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges. I am very proud of our many accomplishments.

“I have worked with – and learned from – countless talented and dedicated people in my own laboratory, at NIAID, at NIH and beyond. To them I express my abiding respect and gratitude.”

“Over the past 38 years as NIAID Director, I have had the enormous privilege of serving under and advising seven Presidents of the United States, beginning with President Ronald Reagan, on newly emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats including HIV/AIDS, West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, various bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika, among others, and, of course, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued.

“I am particularly proud to have served as the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden since the very first day of his administration.”

Dr Anthony Fauci now looks set for a HUGE retirement package.

It was reported late last year that Fauci could receive the largest federal retirement package in US history – with Forbes estimating at the time that the doctor’s annual retirement would exceed $350,000 (€310,000).

Continuing his statement, the man once dubbed “the face of the pandemic”, said: “While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring. After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field.

“I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats.”

He added: “Over the coming months, I will continue to put my full effort, passion and commitment into my current responsibilities, as well as help prepare the Institute for a leadership transition. NIH is served by some of the most talented scientists in the world, and I have no doubt that I am leaving this work in very capable hands.

“Thanks to the power of science and investments in research and innovation, the world has been able to fight deadly diseases and help save lives around the globe. I am proud to have been part of this important work and look forward to helping to continue to do so in the future.”

People reacted to the news on social media.

Controversial Twitter account ZeroHedge wrote: “Fauci said he was “not retiring in the classic sense” but would devote himself to traveling, writing and encouraging young people to enter government service. hey y’all, we just changed the definition of retiring too.”

Fauci said he was “not retiring in the classic sense” but would devote himself to traveling, writing and encouraging young people to enter government service. hey y'all, we just changed the definition of retiring too — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 22, 2022

The tweet made referrence to a warning from Fauci back in January of this year that the term “fully vaccinated” would be switched to “up to date”.

Fauci said on Tuesday, January 4, that instead of referring to somebody as “fully vaccinated”, people will soon be referred to as having their vaccinations “up to date” to signify that they have gotten their booster jabs.

“We’re using the terminology now ‘keeping your vaccinations up to date,’ rather than what ‘fully vaccinated’ means,” Fauci said during the lecture.

“Right now, optimal protection is with a third shot of an mRNA or a second shot of a J&J.”

Others reacted to the news.

One person said: “Fauci better get ready for the House Republican Covid and Wuhan Lab investigations.”

Fauci better get ready for the House Republican Covid and Wuhan Lab investigations pic.twitter.com/dNThmGBJMP — EMMM (@emmandemm77) August 22, 2022

Another said: “@SenRandPaul Make sure you confiscate Fauci’s passports like they did Trump’s.”

@SenRandPaul Make sure you confiscate Fauci’s passports like they did Trump’s. https://t.co/vcnDHgvcFe — ConspiracyFacts (@HouseOfCards202) August 22, 2022

“Dr. Anthony Fauci. Thank you for leading the world through the pandemic.” another said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Thank you for leading the world through the pandemic. — BubbaDave64 (@BubbaDave64) August 22, 2022

Terror Alarm wrote: “Sad to hear the news about physician-scientist and immunologist and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci stepping down in December. He will be remembered as a hero who saved countless lives across the world.”

🚨🇺🇸😢Sad to hear the news about physician-scientist and immunologist and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci stepping down in December. He will be remembered as a hero who saved countless lives across the world.💕 pic.twitter.com/itU2lLR3Md — Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) August 22, 2022

