By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 2:50

Fury and Usyk lined up for potential blockbuster mega-money fight in Saudi Arabia in December

It is speculated that a mega-money world title unifying fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk could happen this December in Saudi Arabia.

It was revealed late on Sunday, August 21, that talks have taken place between representatives of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to stage the fight that all boxing fans probably want to see. A contest to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world would be a true blockbuster.

The last man to hold that claim to fame was Lennox Lewis back in 1999 when he defeated Evander Holyfield. After beating Britain’s Anthony Joshua last Saturday, August 20, in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian world champion Oleksandr Usyk said he would only box again if his opponent was Fury, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Tyson Fury announced his retirement from the ring after his last fight in April, when he defeated Dillian Whyte. The British world champion currently holds the WBC belt and it is believed that the organisation has given him until Friday, August 26 to unretire. After that date, if Fury didn’t agree to fight again, they would declare his world title as being vacant.

Speaking after the title fight last Saturday, Fury made what looked like the first step toward one more massive payday title fight as he scoffed at the effort of both boxers. ‘They were s*** and I’d beat them both on the same night. The Gypsy King is here to stay forever so get your f****** cheque book out’, he teased.

‘The fight with Fury is the only one I want. If that doesn’t happen I may not fight again. But I do believe we are going to fight each other soon’, commented 35-year-old Usyk after the Joshua fight.

Adding flames to the fire, the Saudi minister for sport, Prince Mohammad Abdulaziz, confirmed: ‘We are very interested in the fight for the undisputed heavyweight title. We are looking to do that in the city of Riyadh‘.

There is no doubt that a unifying bout between these two boxers would attract a massive worldwide audience, along with a mega-money deal. Usyk’s title fight with Joshua was worth £85million, and that figure would be dwarfed should Fury agree to come out of retirement to box the Ukrainian who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

A package worth at least £125m is already being talked about, from which, Tyson Fury could be looking at picking up £45m-£50m. December 17 has apparently already been pencilled in, which is the night before the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final.

