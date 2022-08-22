BREAKING: Kate and William announce George, Charlotte and Louis are moving schools

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 August 2022 • 13:25

PRINCE WILLIAM and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, announced on Monday, August 22, that George, Charlotte and Louis will all be moving school ahead of the start of the new school in September.

Nine-year-old Prince George, Prince Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis will all be starting at Lambrook School, one of the UK’s leading independent preparatory schools. It is located in Winkfield Row, near Ascot.

The news means that the royal’s two older children have switched from Thomas’s School in Battersea, south London and Prince Louis will now join them at Lambrook School after leaving Willcocks Nursery School, also in London.

Lambrook School headmaster Jonathan Perry said: “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

Ben Thomas, principal of Thomas’s London Day Schools, said: “We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school’s values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas’s.

“We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond.”

