Check the remaining dates involving strike action in Spain by Ryanair, easyJet, and Iberia Express

By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 19:17

Passengers checking the boards at Malaga airport. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock

Three airlines operating flights in and out of Spain still have strike action pending, here are the remaining dates for Ryanair, easyJet, and Iberia Express passengers to check.

Summer 2022 has been a very trying time for airline passengers travelling to and from Spain, with several flight operators seeing various segments of their workforce taking part in strike actions. These have included Ryanair, easyJet, and Iberia Express.

Two Spanish trade unions have been involved in this industrial action, namely USO (Union Sindical Obrera) and SITCPLA (Independent Union of TCP de Líneas Aereas). The series of strikes have not come to an end either, with more still planned, even stretching into 2023 in some cases.

Three airlines operating routes in and out of Spanish airports are involved in ongoing industrial action at the moment, although it is feared that the action could spread among other operators in the near future.

Ryanair has seen action among its cabin crew (TCP), who have already been out on strike this August. Their staff started striking on August 8, and have already concluded two separate periods of action.

The unions have announced that further action will continue on a weekly basis. Workers will down tools from Monday to Thursday, inclusive, until January 9, 2023, unless the situation with the airline can be resolved.

Strike action by Ryanair cabin crew can affect the 10 bases that the airline operates out of in Spain. These are the facilities in, Sevilla, Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostella, and Alicante.

Pilots from the Swiss multinational easyJet are demanding their salaries be returned to that of pre-pandemic rates, and have industrial action planned in 72-hour blocks. The remaining dates are over the weekend of August 27, 28, and 29, a time when the concentration of travel is at its highest.

Iberia Express is Spanish airline Iberia’s low-cost variant, and its cabin crew members have decided to call their strike for a period of ten days. According to information published by the USO union, this will start on Monday, August 29, and run until Tuesday, September 6, inclusive.

Other airlines, including British Airways and Lufthansa, are reportedly also facing potential strike action among their employees.

