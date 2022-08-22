Fuengirola Council extends the ‘Plastihistory of Humanity and Science’ exhibition

By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 17:39

Image of the exhibition in Fuengirola's museum. Credit: [email protected]

The ‘Plastihistory of Humanity and Science’exhibition in the Malaga town’s museum has been extended by Fuengirola Council until September 7.

As reported today, Monday, August 22, on its official Twitter account, Fuengirola Council has extended the ‘Plastihistory of Humanity and Science’, exhibition. It can be visited for free at the Malaga town’s museum until September 7.

Rodrigo Romero, the Councilor for Culture, made the announcement, pointing out that it is a unique opportunity to have a great time learning about the history of humanity and science told through plasticine figures.

The exhibition is open to the public from Tuesday to Friday afternoon, from 6pm to 10pm, and on weekends, from 10am to 2pm.

Two independent samples are featured in the exhibition, created by the EDUCA Foundation, which collects, on the one hand, the history of humanity, and on the other, the history of Science.

The first is made up of dioramas that cover history, from the Palaeolithic to globalisation, passing through Egypt, the Phoenicians, Ancient Rome, the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and the conquest of space, among many others.

Visitors will be able to see the construction of the pyramids in Egypt; the Trojan horse; Michelangelo’s David; the French Revolution; the conquest of the west; and the Discovery of America, among many other events.

A series of scenes made in plasticine make up the exhibition on the history of science. They recreate milestones in the history of humanity, related to scientific inventions and discoveries.

These include famous people from Isaac Newton to Benjamin Franklin, through Morse, the inventor of the telegraph, without forgetting Marie Curie, along with the discovery of DNA. They are all reflected in this sample, in surprisingly high-quality recreations made from plasticine.

