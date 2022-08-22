By Guest Writer • 22 August 2022 • 17:45

La Mari in concert Credit: Cancha General flickr

MALAGA’S most influential exponent of Flamenco Chill celebrates 20 years since her first release with a string of shows across Spain.

María del Mar Rodríguez Carnero known as La Mari was both singer and leader of Chambao which alongside Ojos de Brujo created a new sound which coupled flamenco with world music, some rock and even rap.

The band released their first album in 2002 and a further six award winning albums followed before they split and since then La Mari recorded a live album in Madrid with guest appearances from numerous friends.

She was honoured to be asked by Ricky Martin to record a duet with him and has also worked with such popular singers as Marinah, Bebe, Macaco, Rosario Flores and many more.

Having survived cancer, she has written a book about her experience and also released a single in support of the fight against the disease.

Apart from headlining concerts across the country with stops in Barcelona and Madrid, La Mari has been playing both high profile (Malaga Bullring) and more intimate gigs around Malaga Province with her next appearance being this coming Sunday evening August 28 at the Sonora Beach Club in Estepona.

Thank you for reading ‘Malaga’s most influential exponent of Flamenco Chill celebrates 20 years’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.