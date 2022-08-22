Minimum disruption at Spanish airports on final day of easyJet pilots’ strike

By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 0:24
Image of an easyJet aircraft.
Credit: Alexandre Rotenberg/Shutterstock.com
As reported this Sunday, August 21, by the Sepla union that convened the easyJet pilots’ strike in Spain, a total of 12 flights were cancelled nationally. Two occurred in Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, two in Barcelona, and eight in the Palma de Mallorca facility.
The cancelled flights correspond to connections with Belfast in Northern Ireland, Birmingham in England, Milan in Italy, and Geneva in Switzerland. Today’s cancellations, add to the previous suspensions since the industrial action began in Spain, total 74 for the month of August.
After the first period of strikes, earlier in August, today was the final day of this latest round. Industrial action will commence again next Saturday, August 27, and continue until Monday, August 29, inclusive.
The easyJet pilots are demanding that their salaries be returned to what they were before the pandemic started. Their argument is that the airline is now operating almost the same volume of flights as it was prior to the outbreak of Covid-19.
They also claim that after six months of negotiations over a new pay agreement, the company has rejected three proposals that the union has put on the table and that nobody has been in contact with them over this issue for two weeks now, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
