Play’n GO expands to the US market and hosts the second Play’n SHOW: What you need to know

By EWN • 22 August 2022 • 17:10

Play’n GO is one of the leading providers of specialised solutions for the online gaming market. Play’n GO has created a variety of products using the most cutting-edge technology, including their independent platform, a selection of top-notch casino games, mobile and tablet gaming solutions. The executives and employees at Play’n GO have a plethora of industry knowledge, and their products are renowned for their excellence, adaptability, and dependability.

Expansion into the US Starting with Michigan

A Provisional Internet Gaming Supplier (B2B) licence in Michigan has been obtained by Play’n GO earlier this month. A sampling of the various slot games Play’n GO will soon launch in the US market, starting with Michigan online casinos. Games like Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Reactoonz, and Rise of Olympus will make their way to the US. Play’n GO has already released 27 slot machine games as of 2022.

The provider intends to soon expand its business into more US states. Play’n GO’s CEO, Johan Törnqvist, perceives this moment as a landmark event in the history of the business and claims that Play’n GO was uniquely positioned to succeed in the US market.

Second Play’n SHOW

The second Play’n SHOW of the year was held last week at La Reserva Club in Sotogrande, in the Spanish region of Andalusia.

Stuart Trigwell, the sales director for Play’n GO in Western Europe, George Olekszy, the games ambassador, and Magnus Olsson, the chief commercial officer, all attended the event. The evening included drinks, dancing, and an intriguing interactive debate about the actual cost of having too many suppliers and why content will continue to rule supreme.

According to the company, the event’s goal was to continue developing stronger bonds between all guests. Play’n GO is sure that the value it can provide to the table is unrivaled in the industry and that it can help all of its clients succeed and meet their business goals. Play’n GO can provide the market with even more value by collaborating closely with casinos.

Additionally, there was a conversation in which the audience participated regarding the best ways to use the content as a retention technique, the significance of utilising Play’n GO’s impressive portfolio of games, and determining the long-term viability of games.

Olsson, when describing the sector’s trajectory during the following several years, said that there are now two industries. One market prioritises pleasure and enjoyment over other considerations, a market that works in regulated markets and actively advocates for further regulation, and one that does not apply to these rules.

Olekszy showcased the 3×1 reel Forge of Fortunes at the event from the list of forthcoming games that have not yet been launched. This exact game, Forge of Fortunes, according to Olekszy, was doing extremely well in the strong time-on-device metric. This statistic is becoming more and more significant to operators in a world where the retention of users is the primary focus.

