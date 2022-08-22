By Matthew Roscoe • 22 August 2022 • 17:01

WATCH: Russia's FSB releases video of woman who allegedly murdered Darya Dugin. Image: @The_Real_Fly/Twitter

RUSSIA’S FSB has released a video reportedly showing the woman alleged to have murdered Darya Dugin, the daughter of close Vladimir Putin aide, Aleksandr Dugin.

A video circulating online, which was released by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reportedly shows the woman accused of blowing up Darya Dugin, in the Moscow car bombing that shocked the world late on Saturday, August 20.

The woman has been named as Natalia Vovk and has been called a “Ukrainian assassin” by Russia.

According to reports coming out of Russia on Monday, August 22, Vovk rented an apartment in Moscow near Daria Dugina’s home in order to “obtain information about her lifestyle.”

This information appears to contradict earlier reports that Aleksandr Dugin was the intended target of the car bomb attack.

Vovk has apparently fled to Estonia following the incident, according to the FSB.

The video has been shared multiple times on social media after being posted on Monday, August 22.

Popular Twitter account The Real Fly wrote: “FSB RELEASES VIDEO OF WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY MURDERED DARYA DUGIN, SHE HAS SINCE FLED TO ESTONIA.”

FSB RELEASES VIDEO OF WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY MURDERED DARYA DUGIN, SHE HAS SINCE FLED TO ESTONIA pic.twitter.com/f7eqRaqEdC — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) August 22, 2022

Russian state media outlet RIA reported that Natalya Vovk entered Russia on July 23 with her 12-year-old daughter and rented an apartment in the house where Dugina lived.

Vovk alongside her teenage daughter are alleged to have followed Dugina to the Tradition literary and music festival in Russia’s capital and after Dugina left the event, Vovk apparently executed a controlled explosion that blew up Dugina’s SUV Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Max Sedden wrote following the release of the video: “A lot of odd details in this claim by the FSB: – Natalya Vovk apparently carried out this professionalised car bombing with her 12-year-old daughter in tow – She allegedly followed Dugina in a Mini Cooper with Kazakh, Ukrainian, and Donetsk People’s Republic plates.

“Also: – The FSB is claiming Ukraine targeted Dugina, a relatively obscure media figure, and not her much better-known father – they are claiming to have solved this one awfully fast, especially when you consider how many murders of Putin opponents are still cold cases.”

Also:

– The FSB is claiming Ukraine targeted Dugina, a relatively obscure media figure, and not her much better known father

– they are claiming to have solved this one awfully fast, especially when you consider how many murders of Putin opponents are still cold cases — max seddon (@maxseddon) August 22, 2022

One person wrote: “They lie so terribly bad. It’s just sad. Now they’ll probably use this charade to blow up a nuclear plant and blame someone else.”

They lie so terribly bad. It's just sad. Now they'll probably use this charade to blow up a nuclear plant and blame someone else.#russiaisaterrorisstate Furthermore I consider that the Russian Federation must be destroyed. https://t.co/CR0yyIDrfU — Stefan Laurell (@Stefan_Laurell) August 22, 2022

Ben Rhodes wrote: ” There is zero reason to trust this Russian “investigation” any more than you should trust anything Putin says about Ukraine.”

There is zero reason to trust this Russian “investigation” any more than you should trust anything Putin says about Ukraine. https://t.co/z6mW6q1QRe — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 22, 2022

Following the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “A despicable, cruel crime took Daria Dugina’s life away – a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart, kind, loving, warm, and open […] She honestly served people and the motherland and showed what it means to be a patriot of Russia.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.