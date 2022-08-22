By Matthew Roscoe • 22 August 2022 • 12:46

WATCH: Serbia moves armoured vehicles to Kosovo border as tensions rise. Image: @TerrorAlarm/Twitter

AS tensions continue to rise between Serbia and Kosovo, Serbian armoured vehicles have been spotted moving toward the border.

Video footage doing the rounds on social media platforms shows Serbia moving armoured vehicles to the Kosovo border.

“Serbia is actively moving armoured vehicles to the border with Kosovo in anticipation of a potential escalation,” Telegram channel Vorposte wrote on Sunday, August 21 alongside the videos.

It added: “Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic promised to protect the Serbian population of Kosovo in case of negative developments.”

Terror Alarm on Twitter shared the video on the blue bird platform.

“Serbia moves troops and tanks to the border with Kosovo.”

Following the videos, people on social media commented.

One person joked: “Just one, one single tank?”

Just one, one single tank? — Damjan Tomšič (@DamjanTomsic) August 22, 2022

Another person wrote: “A spark in Kosovo can blow everything up.”

Una chispa en Kosovo puede hacer saltar todo por los aires. https://t.co/vmNmxXqdTN — 🏛️🅑🅛🅘🅣🅩🏛️ (@JasperMaskelyn1) August 22, 2022

Another video from D.Emery said: “Serbia moving tanks to the border with Kosovo.”

Serbia moving tank to the border with Kosovo pic.twitter.com/f9Ij8TBXUc — D.Emery (@DemeryUK) August 21, 2022

In response, one person wrote: “Two old M84 tanks that haven’t been upgraded to the latest standard isn’t a good spear for any conflict. Serbians aren’t fools to engage in a conflict with no backup or ammo supply with Russia sinking deeper into Ukraine and losing dearly.”

Two old M84 tanks that haven’t been upgraded to the latest standard isn’t a good spear for any conflict. Serbians aren’t fools to engage in a conflict with no backup or ammo supply with Russia sinking deeper into Ukraine and losing dearly — M. A. (@masss11) August 21, 2022

As noted, tensions have risen in recent weeks after the when the Prime Minister Albin Kurti led Kosovo government announced that ‘Serbian identity documents and vehicle licence plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo’s territory’.

On Thursday, August 18, a meeting in Brussels between the Serbian and Kosovo delegations ended without an agreement.

The failure of the meeting apparently “concerns the European Union.”

Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday, August 21, “We Serbs are going to fight for peace and stability in the area and we don’t want any conflict.”

In related news, Russian journalist Daria Aslamova, who was detained in Kosovo on charges of espionage, was released to the Serbia border on Sunday, August 7.

