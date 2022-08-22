By Guest Writer • 22 August 2022 • 13:11

Qualified young workers are most likely to change jobs Credit: Kevin Bhagat Unsplash

THE Great Resignation has crossed the Atlantic to Spain from the USA but it’s not that big a deal at the moment.

In times of austerity people tend not to change jobs as they fear that they may end of up without work but in times such as these where employers are crying out for staff and even offering ‘signing on’ bonuses staff movement is much more common.

In Spain in the first six months of 2022, a record number of more than 30,000 resignations took place according to Spain’s Social Security Department but that’s a drop in the ocean compared to the USA where an estimated 50 million changed jobs in 2021.

The sheer size of the American population makes a direct comparison difficult but despite saying that there was no problem with resignations, Spain’s Minister of Labour, Yolanda Díaz invited members of the business world and unions to a meeting in May to discuss the situation although according to Business Insider, no follow up has taken place.

The way in which the Social Services and employers staff benefits are administered are quite different to those in the USA and with many Government workers effectively guaranteed a job for life with benefits in most areas increasing with the number of years worked there are many, especially those with significant seniority, who are unlikely to want to change jobs.

Certainly, those who are younger and work in new technology are most likely to follow the euro but with increasing inflation, more expensive mortgages and fears of a recession on the horizon, it seems likely that Spain won’t see its own Great Resignation in the foreseeable future.

