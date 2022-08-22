By Matthew Roscoe • 22 August 2022 • 7:35

Heartbreak as top English footballer from the 70s and 80s dies aged 67. Image: Middlesbrough/Twitter

FOOTBALL clubs and fans have paid tributes to a former England international and top English footballer, who starred in the 70s and 80s, following news of his death.

Top English footballer and ex-England international David Armstrong has passed away aged 67, his former clubs made the announcement late on Sunday, August 21.

The former Southampton player scored 71 times in 272 games and is credited with at least 29 assists during his time at the Saints where he starred from 1981-1987.

Prior to that, David “Spike” Armstrong appeared 431 times for Middlesbrough in a 10-year career at Boro.

He joined the club in 1971 and made his debut against Blackpool in April 1972. Armstrong became an ever-present in Jack Charlton’s promotion-winning side of 1973/74.

His success at club level led him to his first England call-up in 1980 and he represented his country three times in total.

For Boro, David holds the club record for the most consecutive league appearances, making 305 between March 1973 and August 1980. In total, he made 358 consecutive appearances for Boro during that time.

He ended his career at Bournemouth in 1987 where he played for one final season for the Cherries.

Middlesbrough paid tribute via social media after learning about his death.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of our long-serving former player David Armstrong. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our long-serving former player David Armstrong. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/kjHM4mufuS — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 21, 2022

Southampton wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the great David Armstrong, one of our finest ever midfielders. The thoughts of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to his loved ones.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the great David Armstrong, one of our finest ever midfielders. The thoughts of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to his loved ones. https://t.co/VluuSKqZh5 pic.twitter.com/BmapOcAGNq — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 21, 2022

Bournemouth wrote: “Everyone at #afcb is saddened to hear of David’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Everyone at #afcb is saddened to hear of David’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 21, 2022

Saints Analysis Twitter account wrote: “Former Southampton midfielder David Armstrong has passed away, aged just 67. A creative, goalscoring presence in a successful era for Saints, he scored 71 times in 272 games and is credited with at least 29 assists. Rest in peace.”

Former Southampton midfielder David Armstrong has passed away, aged just 67. A creative, goalscoring presence in a successful era for Saints, he scored 71 times in 272 games and is credited with at least 29 assists. Rest in peace #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/YD6yAGbv0C — Saints Analysis (@saints_analysis) August 21, 2022

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling wrote: “David Armstrong was a warm and welcoming figure to me when I was a cub reporter in the North east, a fine footballer too. So sad to lose him so early.”

David Armstrong was a warm and welcoming figure to me when I was a cub reporter in the North east, a fine footballer too. So sad to lose him so early. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) August 21, 2022

“#DavidArmstrong RIP,” wrote Old Football Photos on Twitter.

Anthony Burdett-Clark wrote: “A sad day for #Saintsfc fans. David & I became friends through meeting at a wedding & then worked together on a few events. A true gent with a good sense of humour. He was a genuine club legend & part of the best team goal ever!

RIP David Armstrong.🇵🇪”

A sad day for #Saintsfc fans.

David & I became friends through meeting at a wedding & then worked together on a few events. A true gent with a good sense of humour. He was a genuine club legend & part of the best team goal ever!

RIP David Armstrong.🇵🇪https://t.co/OTRGnGy1d9 pic.twitter.com/ACy9XER8e4 — Antony Burdett-Clark (@lightboxstudios) August 22, 2022

Twitter user Travel Mush wrote: “RIP David Armstrong and thank you for the memories.”

RIP David Armstrong and thank you for the memories…especially this one https://t.co/rh4iSnUcsk — TRAⓋEL Mush ™ (@TravelMush) August 22, 2022

“I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of David Armstrong. I’ve only ever seen YouTube clips of him but he looked like one hell of a player. I’d have loved to have seen him live. RIP,” Rob Pattison wrote.

I'm very sorry to hear of the passing of David Armstrong. I've only ever seen YouTube clips of him but he looked like one hell of a player. I'd have loved to have seen him live. RIP. — Rob Pattison (@RobPattison91) August 21, 2022

“I usually avoid football tweets on here but devastated to hear David Armstrong has died. One of my favourite ever players and my first footballing hero for Southampton 😢” Kevin wrote on Twitter.

I usually avoid football tweets on here but devastated to hear David Armstrong has died. One of my favourite ever players and my first footballing hero for Southampton 😢 pic.twitter.com/rCUEsYRAZ3 — Kevin (@Kevmarmol_CT) August 21, 2022

Currently, the English footballer’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.