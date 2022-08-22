By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 23:36

One dead, two wounded, as suspected shooter arrested in Atlanta, Georgia

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of one person and injuring two others in Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia.

UPDATE: Monday, August 22 at 11:25pm

As confirmed by Atlanta Police this evening, a suspect, believed to be a female, has been taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia. One person was shot dead, and two more injured, in a shooting incident in Colony Square.

Update on Midtown Situation: ***SUSPECT IN CUSTODY*** On 8-22-2022, at around 1:45 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

The second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. While at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street. Upon arrival there, officers located 1 individual who appeared to have been shot. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

Monday, August 22 at 9:13pm

According to breaking news reports on social media this evening, Monday, August 22, an active shooter is at large in Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia. It is believed that at least three people have been shot and the gunman has not been captured, according to Breaking News 24/7.

As can be seen from footage posted online, there is a large police presence at the scene, along with medical teams tending to the wounded. Atlanta Police Department has warned everyone to stay indoors in the area of Peachtree from 12th to 15th St.

🚨#UPDATE: Three people have been shot and the shooter is not in custody. #Atlanta — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 22, 2022

WATCH: Three people have been shot in Midtown, Atlanta. Police said the scene is still active and officers are searching for a suspect. #Midtownshooting 🎥: @JoeHenke pic.twitter.com/WbwCZNhI3L — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 22, 2022

#BREAKING: Video from the scene of the active shooter situation near Colony Square in Atlanta, Georgia. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/a4lW9voMYZ — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) August 22, 2022

We are currently working an active situation in Midtown. Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/R98h5lUw5U — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

Please advise residents to stay off of the streets in the midtown areas, specifically the areas between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW. We are working to gather information and will provide an update when available. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

Colony Square is located in Midtown Atlanta and comprises three skyscrapers connected by the Colony Square Mall. It is the oldest high-rise development in Midtown.

This is a breaking news story. We will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

