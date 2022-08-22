By Chris King • 22 August 2022 • 23:07

Russia's FSB accuses Ukrainian operative of killing Darya Dugin in Moscow car bombing

A criminal investigation has been launched by Russian police into the death of Darya Dugin in a Moscow car bomb incident.

UPDATE: Monday, August 22 at 11:44pm

On Monday, August 22, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), accused Ukrainian operatives of being responsible for the death of Darya Dugin in a car bombing in Moscow last Sunday, August 21.

They claim that 43-year-old Natalya Vovk, a Ukrainian national, was the perpetrator. According to their narrative, she entered Russia with her daughter, Sofia Shaban, on July 23. She subsequently rented an apartment in the same block that Dugin was resident in they said.

Volk is accused of driving a Mini Cooper to carry out surveillance on Darya Dugin, on which she allegedly changed the number plates three times. She then allegedly attended the ‘Tradition’ festival – where Dugin was also in attendance – and planted a remote-controlled device on the underside of her vehicle.

After detonating the bomb, Vovk is accused of finally leaving, with her daughter, via Pskov into Estonia.

What the Russian Federal Security Service shared earlier this morning: pic.twitter.com/KiUXkBiT6M — BNN Russia (@BNNRussia) August 22, 2022

Aleksandr Dugin, the father of Darya Dugin, said on Monday, August 22, that his daughter was a victim of “the terrorist attack carried out by the Ukrainian Nazi regime”. He added that she had: ” Laid her maiden life at the altar of victory”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, known to be a close friend of Aleksandr Dugin, sent a message of condolence to his family, in which he said that: “Darya Dugina was a bright, talented, kind, loving, sympathetic, and open-hearted woman”.

BREAKING: #AleksandrDugin , considered one of the closest people to #Putin, said that “his daughter laid her maiden life at the altar of victory”. His daughter #DariaDugina lost her life in an assassination on Saturday near #Moscow. pic.twitter.com/Kv1c9E1EN9 — BNN Russia (@BNNRussia) August 22, 2022

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, announced that Russia will bring up Darya Dugina’s murder at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23.

A posthumous Order of Courage for bravery and dedication in the performance of her professional duties has already been awarded to Darya Dugin by Vladimir Putin.

JUST IN: President Vladimir Putin has already awarded Darya Dugina a posthumous Order of Courage for her bravery and dedication in the performance of her professional duties. It is the first of Russia's awards given to the great Alexandr Dugin's daughter. pic.twitter.com/a0MOvIUfwx — BNN Russia (@BNNRussia) August 22, 2022

UPDATE: Sunday, August 21 at 8:43pm

As reported this evening by the BNN Newsroom, the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the death of Darya Dugin. She died in a car bomb explosion in Moscow earlier this morning, Sunday, August 21.

Posting on Telegram, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman reportedly wrote: “If the Ukrainian trace is confirmed…then we must talk about the policy of state terrorism pursued by the Kyiv regime”.

"If the Ukrainian trace is confirmed…then we must talk about the policy of state terrorism pursued by the Kiev regime," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in a Telegram post. — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21 at 01:53am

A suspected ‘assassination plot’ in Moscow resulted in the alleged death late on Saturday, August 20, of the daughter of close Vladimir Putin aide, 60-year-old Aleksandr Dugin. Unconfirmed reports claim that Darya Dugin was at the wheel of her vehicle when it exploded, according to dailymail.co.uk.

According to Russian media, the incident occurred near Bolshiye Vyazyomy, a small village located in the Odintsovsky District of Moscow Oblast. Dugin was believed to have been driving her Land Cruiser Prado when it suddenly blew up. Media sources have claimed that the car bomb was intended for her father.

Video footage uploaded onto social media shows a vehicle burning fiercely at a roadside somewhere in Russia, with a fire engine in attendance. There is no proof yet that the vehicle is actually that of Darya Dugin, or that is indeed filmed at the said location near Bolshiye Vyazyomy.

BREAKING: Darya Dugina, Daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, who is often called "Putin's brain", was assassinated in a car explosion near Moscow. pic.twitter.com/PLxsx4b9ht — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 20, 2022

Aleksandr Dugin is thought to be the mastermind behind Putin’s planning for the invasion of Ukraine. He has previously been dubbed ‘Rasputin’, and ‘Putin’s brain’, due to the influence he allegedly holds over the Russian president, as well as their close personal relationship.

Petr Lundstrem, the renowned Russian violinist reportedly claimed that Darya had been on her way back from a festival at the time of the event. He alleged that she had planned on travelling back with her father but he had subsequently taken a separate car.

Russian violinist Petr Lundstrem says that Darya Dugina was returning from the Tradition festival. Her father was supposed to get into this car but left in another one. pic.twitter.com/vpZioucJZM — Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) August 20, 2022

Dugin is a far-right occult writer who holds no formal government role. Previously, he was the chief editor of Tsargrad TV network, the pro-Putin television network. It has been claimed that he heavily influences the president in terms of propaganda.

After his invasion of Crimea, Putin started using the term Novorossiya (New Russia), which had been used originally in 2013 and 2014 by Dugin. Putin used the phrase to justify his annexation of the state.

