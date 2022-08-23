WATCH: Moment 40-metre yacht sinks off the coast of Catanzaro Italy

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 August 2022 • 12:20

WATCH: Moment a 40-metre yacht sinks off the coast of Catanzaro Italy. Image: @guardiacostiera/Twitter

VIDEO footage circulating on social media shows the moment a 40-metre yacht sank off the coast of Italy’s Catanzaro.

A video of a yacht sinking off the coast of Italy’s Catanzaro, a city of around 90,250 inhabitants, began making the rounds on Monday, August 22 after being shared by the local coast guard.

The yacht had left Gallipoli, a coastal town in Apulia, southern Italy, and was making its way to Milazzo, a town in the Metropolitan City of Messina, Sicily, when it ran into difficulty and sank.

“In recent days, the Guardia Costiera of Crotone coordinated the rescue operations of passengers and crew of a 40m yacht, which sank 9 miles offshore of Catanzaro Marina. An administrative investigation has been launched to identify the causes,” the caption alongside the video read.

Nei giorni scorsi, la #GuardiaCostiera di #Crotone ha coordinato operazioni di salvataggio di passeggeri ed equipaggio di uno yacht di 40m, affondato a 9 miglia al largo di #CatanzaroMarina.

Avviata inchiesta amministrativa per individuarne le cause. #SAR #AlServizioDegliAltri pic.twitter.com/kezuiivqsM — Guardia Costiera (@guardiacostiera) August 22, 2022

Comments have continued to roll in on Tuesday, August 23.

“What crazy stuff!!” one person wrote.

Ma che roba pazzesca!! — Renata Rezende (@rezende) August 23, 2022

While another person blamed it on Russia: “Looks very much like Kremlin.”

Looks very much like Kremlin. — Va fail, elaine (@ElaineFail) August 23, 2022

Following along the same lines, another user on Twitter said: “Are the Russians already so desperate that they are sinking their own ships?”

Taasko joku italiaano kapteeni ollut iskemässä misuja vai onko venäläiset jo niin epätoivoisia että upottavat omat aluksensa🧐 https://t.co/U0wsZZxeNm — Heikki Konttinen (@HeikkiKonttinen) August 22, 2022

“Huge loss!” another person said.

Recently, a brand new superyacht was destroyed in a fire off the coast of Cala Saona, Formentera in Spain.

On Thursday, August 11, the 43.7-metre Superyacht ‘Aria SF’ burst into flames at around 5 pm and the Guardia Civil was contacted.

A spokesman for the Spanish Coastguard Service said at the time that the seven crew and nine passengers were all safe and had been evacuated onto a police boat.

Paolo Scuderi, the 61-year-old Ambassador for Monaco’s Tourism, bought the yacht in 2019 but it only left the shipyard last month.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.