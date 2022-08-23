BREAKING NEWS: Police launch murder investigation as Girl, 9, shot dead in Liverpool Close
WATCH: Moment 40-metre yacht sinks off the coast of Catanzaro Italy

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 August 2022 • 12:20

WATCH: Moment a 40-metre yacht sinks off the coast of Catanzaro Italy. Image: @guardiacostiera/Twitter

VIDEO footage circulating on social media shows the moment a 40-metre yacht sank off the coast of Italy’s Catanzaro.

A video of a yacht sinking off the coast of Italy’s Catanzaro, a city of around 90,250 inhabitants, began making the rounds on Monday, August 22 after being shared by the local coast guard. 

The yacht had left Gallipoli, a coastal town in Apulia, southern Italy, and was making its way to Milazzo, a town in the Metropolitan City of Messina, Sicily, when it ran into difficulty and sank.

In recent days, the Guardia Costiera of Crotone coordinated the rescue operations of passengers and crew of a 40m yacht, which sank 9 miles offshore of Catanzaro Marina. An administrative investigation has been launched to identify the causes,” the caption alongside the video read.

Comments have continued to roll in on Tuesday, August 23.

“What crazy stuff!!” one person wrote.

While another person blamed it on Russia: “Looks very much like Kremlin.”

Following along the same lines, another user on Twitter said: “Are the Russians already so desperate that they are sinking their own ships?”

“Huge loss!” another person said.

Recently, a brand new superyacht was destroyed in a fire off the coast of Cala Saona, Formentera in Spain.

On Thursday, August 11, the 43.7-metre Superyacht ‘Aria SF’ burst into flames at around 5 pm and the Guardia Civil was contacted.

A spokesman for the Spanish Coastguard Service said at the time that the seven crew and nine passengers were all safe and had been evacuated onto a police boat.

Paolo Scuderi, the 61-year-old Ambassador for Monaco’s Tourism, bought the yacht in 2019 but it only left the shipyard last month.

