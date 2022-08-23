Average price of electricity in Spain makes a HUGE RISE on Tuesday, August 23

By Chris King • 23 August 2022 • 1:21

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, August 23, the average price of electricity in Spain rises by an incredible 34.77 per cent.

The average price of electricity this Tuesday, August 23, for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will skyrocket by 34.77 per cent compared to this Monday, August 22. Specifically, it will stand at €365.33/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand this Tuesday at €182.93/MWh.

Tuesday’s maximum price will be registered between 10pm and 11pm, at €250/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €148.60/MWh, will be between 4am and 5m.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must added the compensation of €182.40/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.