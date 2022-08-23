By Guest Writer • 23 August 2022 • 12:46

After the battle enjoy the music of Dry Martina Credit: Dry Martina Facebook

BATTLE of the espeteros to choose the best sardines in Torremolinos for a significant prize.

On Saturday August 27, more than 20 professionals from across Malaga Province will compete for the title of Best Espetero on the Costa del Sol.

They will do so during the VIII Espetos Contest, organized by the Torremolinos Entrepreneurs Circle (CET), which this year is being held on La Carihuela beach, next to the Plaza del Remo with the support of both the local and Malaga Provincial Councils.

Considered to be one of the gastronomic specialities of the province, the espeter consists of the stringing fish, traditionally sardines, on thin and long rods, which are roasted with firewood on the sand of the beach.

In the Costa del Sol Skewers Contest, each participant must present five skewers of between seven and eight sardines each and another piece of fish to choose, such as sea bream, squid or similar.

In order to comply with the need to be environmentally friendly, no metal skewers will be allowed and the rules place special emphasis on the use of natural cane.

The VIII Costa del Sol Espetos Contest will begin at 6pm and from 7.30pm visitors can enjoy the sardines as well as other dishes before the winner who will win €1,000 and a trophy is announced at 9.30pm.

In addition, there will be music during the evening from local group Los Papitos with a special performance by Malaga band Dry Martina and some of the proceeds of the evening will be donated to the Red Cross.

