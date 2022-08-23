By Guest Writer • 23 August 2022 • 13:10

Campaign was launched on August 22 Credit: Benalmadena Council

BENALMADENA campaign for safety of personal mobility vehicles such as electric scooters.

The Councillor for Security, Javier Marín and the Chief of the Benalmadena Local Police, Francisco Zamora launched the week-long campaign on Monday August 22 whereby officers will stop and inspect these vehicles.

“We want to raise awareness among users of personal mobility vehicles and reinforce the fact that respect for the rules that guarantee safe mobility is essential so that we can move towards a city model in which all users can live together, always seeking the protection of the most vulnerable” said Marín.

Adding to this, the Police Chief said “We are especially concerned that around 30 per cent of drivers that we approach when they drive the electric scooter on public roads indicate that they are unaware that they cannot travel on the pavement.”

The intention is to ensure that those using these vehicles comply with the existing laws regarding their use or that their scooters have not been modified to increase speed and should they be in contravention, then they will be warned or possibly fined.

