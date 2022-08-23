BREAKING: Active shooter reported inside Scheels in Eden Prairie Centre Mall, Minnesota

By Chris King • 23 August 2022 • 2:58

Active shooter reported inside Scheels in Eden Prairie Centre Mall, Minnesota

An active shooter inside the Scheels sporting goods store is believed to have caused a lockdown of the Eden Prairie Centre Mall in Minnesota.

There are numerous reports of a police lockdown being in effect at Scheels sporting goods store inside Eden Prairie Centre Mall in Eden Prairie, this Tuesday, August 22. Minnesota, Minneapolis. The first report came at around 19:35pm local time in America, where it is still Monday, August 21. People are apparently being evacuated from the premises.

EDEN PRAIRIE: Officers are on scene at Scheels in Eden Prairie Center after a reported shooting. Initial information suggests one person has been found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 2nd floor of the store. — MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) August 23, 2022

According to social media posts, multiple responders have been spotted at the scene with rifles, and Scheels employees are all on lockdown. State Patrol officers have arrived and they also have air support on-site according to posts on social media.

At least 40 police patrols are thought to be at the scene. There are unconfirmed reports of shots being fired and that there is possibly one victim.

.

"One confirmed victim." Responders are staging to try and extricate the person. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) August 23, 2022

A local who claims to actually be inside the Mall said that there are “tons of cops and firefighters outside Eden Prairie Centre. Word from the employees at Wildfire where I’m at is is #activeshooter situation at @SCHEELS”.

.

Eden Prairie has a police incident at Scheels.

People are being evacuated.

Developing. 19:35 pic.twitter.com/PRb2urL0g1 — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) August 23, 2022

Apparently something is happening at the @SCHEELS here in Eden Prairie? I'm trying to get more info. https://t.co/BMQz8oDH3f — What New Hellscape Is This (@SciSuburb) August 23, 2022

Eden Prairie Centre Mall incorporates stores operated by many of the big brands, including JCPenney, Kohl’s, Target, Von Maur and Scheels Sporting Goods.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated, thank you.

