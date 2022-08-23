By Guest Writer • 23 August 2022 • 16:34

Master pianist Minsung Lee Credit: YouTube

CLASSICAL music returns to Marbella from September 1 to 10 thanks to the VII Marbella International Music Festival.

There will be a cycle of classical concerts, music masterclasses and a new edition of the traditional contest for young talents, which this year will take place from September 1 to 3 at the Museum of Contemporary Spanish Engraving.

The festival will kick off in the José Pernía auditorium in Parque de la Constitución on Thursday September 1, at 8.30pm with an opera and zarzuela recital by soprano Montserrat Martí Caballé.

Then on the following Saturday also at 8.30pm there will be a concert featuring the winners of the international competition whilst on Sunday at 8.30pm it will be the turn of the masterclass participants, both at the same venue.

On Monday September 5, at 8.30pm the festival moves to the Buchinger Clinic with a performance by the German musician Sven Bauer then on Tuesday at 7pm it will visit the Manuel Carra Professional Conservatory in Malaga for a performance by the Korean pianist Minsung Lee and on Wednesday 7.30 there will be a gala event with international artists at the Ralli Museum.

The Parque de la Constitución auditorium will once again host the final stretch of the festival, with two concerts on Thursday and Friday at 8.30pm and the closing ceremony will be on Saturday September 10 at 8.30pm featuring the pianist Michael Davidov and saxophonist Albert Juliá.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.mientrada.net; by phone 902 646 289 or at the auditorium box office, with prices ranging from €6 to €12 although the performances by Sven Bauer, Minsung Lee, the winners of the contest and the participants of the masterclass, as well as the gala, will be by invitation or with free admission until capacity is reached.

Thank you for reading ‘Classical music returns to Marbella from September 1 to 10’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.