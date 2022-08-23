Everything you want to know about the Euro Weekly News

By Annie Dabb • 23 August 2022 • 10:17

Euro Weekly News owner and co-founder, Michel Eusden Image: Inbal Dahan

The Euro Weekly News, based in Mijas Costa in Malaga, was founded in 1998 by British expats Michel Euesden and Steven Euesden. In keeping with their belief that the ‘customer is king’, The Euesden’s created EWN in order to aid English-speaking individuals with their integration to Spain and is now Spain’s biggest English language free local newspaper.

As part of the EWN Media Group, the newspaper has around half a million print readers each week and a further 1.5 million web views each month at www.euroweeklynews.com. The Euro Weekly news is currently reporting the latest news from Spain, the UK, the EU and the world to its biggest readership yet, with six editions distributed to Costa Blanca North and South, Costa Del Sol, Axarquia, Almeria and Mallorca. Known as ‘The People’s paper’ and prioritising news ‘for the community’ as well as a pledge to be ‘socially conscious’ The EWN also posts regular Facebook, Twitter and Instagram updates to make sure that it’s readership receive all of the latest updates that you need and that you feel represented by their weekly news source.

The articles in each edition cover a range of local and international news, as well as weather reports, sports updates, financial advice, legal advice from a qualified lawyer, celebrity news and lifestyle tips and tricks from how to care for your pet to the best items for your summer wardrobe in Spain to the best campsites throughout the country.

With a range of regular writers based internationally, the Euro Weekly News boasts a diverse and passionate team of writers to produce articles which are informative and entertaining for a wide consumer readership, whether they want a taste of their British home for nostalgia’s sake or a better understanding of events in Spain when they have first moved abroad.

Publishing 580, 667 copies each month, The Euro Weekly News is the most successful, respected and long-standing weekly newspaper in Europe, as well as the best and most expansive English media platform in Spain where English expats and travellers can easily stay up to date on all the latest news and entertainment.

