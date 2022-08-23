By Matthew Roscoe • 23 August 2022 • 15:20

Heartbreak as former heavy metal guitarist from popular British band dies aged 48. Image: @seantobewild/Twitter

A FORMER heavy metal guitarist from a popular British band has died at the age of 48, according to his wife. Following the news, rock fans and bands have paid tribute to the star.

Stuart Anstis, the former Cradle of Filth guitarist and Bastardsun founder, died at age 48 on Sunday, August 21.

His wife Antoinette informed his fans and friends of the tragic news.

“Rest in Peace, you were too beautiful for this world me Lover,” she said.

“Nothing will ever be the same again, Love Always and ever your Antoinette. Until we meet again…”

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth led tributes for his band’s former guitarist.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, August 23, he wrote: “It is with a deeply saddened heart that I have heard of the passing of my former guitarist Stuart Anstis at 48.

“Stuart -despite our eventual differences- was an amazingly talented guitarist who brought a real sense of magick to everything he wrote in Cradle Of Filth.

“For a long time he and I were best of friends living in a small village here in Suffolk and despite that relationship eventually changing, it did nothing to diminish the fan’s appreciation of his creative flair and talent right up to the present day.”

He added: “‘Vempire’, “Dusk… and Her Embrace’ (though written mostly by former members, Stuart played all the guitars on this album), ‘Cruelty And The Beast’ and ‘From the Cradle To Enslave’ would have been completely different creatures if it were not for the depth of his astute and deliciously dark musicianship.

“It truly is with a heavy sense of loss that we (and extreme music in general) bid farewell to Stuart.

“May sombre flights of ravens wing you to your grave mate.

Rest In Phallustein. Dani Filth, Midian, 2022 e.h.”

In 1995, Anstis joined Cradle of Filth, an English extreme metal band formed in Suffolk in 1991, following the departures of guitarists Paul Ryan and Paul Allender.

His guitar rifts featured heavily on the band’s popular Cruelty and the Beast album, which spawned one of the band’s most recogisable songs, Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids.

He only last with the band for four years and parted ways with the group in 1999.

He went on to form Bastardsun, although the project disbanded after former Metal Church singer David Wayne died in 2005.

Tributes flooded social media following the news of Anstis’ death.

Andi Hamilton wrote: “Ah man, just seen… RIP Stuart Anstis.”

“R.I.P. Stuart Anstis. You made the sound of Cradle of Filth. Your guitar work was what inspired my love of the band,” another wrote.

Another said: “Stuart who played guitar on some of cradle of filth’s earlier works v empire, cruelty and the beast which he wrote the guitars for, dusk and her embrace has passed away at age 48. He was an amazing guitarist.”

“Ex Cradle of Filth guitar player, Stuart Anstis has passed away. Such a shame, Rest in Chaos 🔥🔥🔥” another person said.

Sean said: “Terrible news about Stuart Anstis, such an amazing musician who played on some of my favourite albums of all time. RIP, never forgotten.”

The news of his death follows the sudden and unexpected passing of another British rockstar.

Steve Grimmett, frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, August 15 at the age of 62.

His wife Millie wrote at the time: “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write but it’s with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August.

“Wait for me my love. Until we are together again. Your Millie xxx”

