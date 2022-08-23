Greek F-16s reportedly locked on Turkish F-16s conducting NATO mission in Eastern Mediterranean

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 August 2022 • 17:38

Greek F-16s reportedly locked on to Turkish F-16s conducting NATO mission in Eastern Mediterranean. Image: Guillermo Pis Gonzalez/Shutterstock.com

TURKEY says Greek F-16s locked on Turkish F-16s while they were conducting an important NATO mission in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the Turkish defence ministry sources, the Greek F-16s locked on Turkish F-16s over the Eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday, August 23.

Speaking to the Anadolu news agency, the sources said that the Turkish fighter jets were conducting a NATO mission in Eastern Mediterranean at the time and suggested that Turkey had summoned the Greek military attaché and complained to NATO.

Turkish media stated that the warplanes belonging to NATO member Greece “deliberately locked the radar in order to hinder the mission of the Turkish warplanes”.

Turkish war correspondent for CNN Turkey, Ahmet Melik Turkes, said: “After Greece put radar lock on Turkish warplanes, the necessary response was given and Greek planes were removed from the region.”

“You’re on NATO mission, but you’re on lockdown,” one person joked.

Another person said: “And it will be no reaction because as usual, when it’s against turkey, all is ok.”

One person asked: “Isn’t that an Act of war to lock on?”

To which someone replied, quoting an aviation.stackexchange.com article: “When we lock up an aircraft, 99% of the time, it does not indicate an intention to shoot. By using our radar and “locking up” a target we get target aircraft altitude, speed, range, target aspect, heading, Vc, etc, all useful things that come in handy for routine events.”

