Gurkhas to NHS rescue as Nepal and UK sign immigration deal

Gurkhas could come to the rescue of the NHS after Nepal and the UK signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow healthcare staff to make the move.

The announcement on Tuesday, August 23 as covered by the Sun newspaper said that the two countries had entered into an agreement that would allow healthcare staff from the Asian country to come and work for the NHS.

The move follows the failure of the government to deal with the recruitment crises facing the NHS, which has a shortage of more than 38,000 nurses.

Forecasts suggest that the number could rise to 50,000 by 2024 and to 140,600 by 2030 according to the NHS Health Foundation.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is set to start the initial pilot project immediately, which if successful will see the programme spread across the UK.

Ministers hope that the scheme will produce the results and that the hard-as-nails Nepalese Gurkhas, who hail from the Himalayan foothills, will come to the aid of the NHS as they have the British army for years.

According to ministers, the Nepalese healthcare workers will have the same rights as UK citizens working in the NHS. The decision will also not go down well in some quarters after campaigners took years to get the government to agree to acknowledge the rights of Gurkhas who did fight for Britain.

Whether Gurkhas coming to NHS rescue will satisfy campaigners or make any significant impact remains to be seen.

