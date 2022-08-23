By Matthew Roscoe • 23 August 2022 • 15:42

WATCH: Masked man steals money boxes from ATM machine technician in Houston, Texas (USA). Image: @hpdrobbery/Twitter

POLICE in the US have released video footage of the moment a man wearing a surgical mask, now synonymous with the Covid pandemic, used a gun to rob an ATM technician of three money boxes in Houston, Texas.

Houston police released the footage on Tuesday, August 23 and are asking the public for their help in identifying the ATM thief.

“We need your help to identify the suspect(s) wanted after robbing an ATM technician at a bank parking lot near Downtown Houston on Aug. 12,” the department wrote on Twitter.

We need your help to identify the suspect(s) wanted after robbing an ATM technician at a bank parking lot near Downtown Houston on Aug. 12. If you recognize him, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS (8477) w/info. Full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx @FBIHouston @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/RZFUy0b2wu — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) August 23, 2022

In a statement, they wrote: “The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery.

“On Friday, August 12, 2022, at around 1:15 pm, the complainant, an ATM technician, was servicing an ATM at the 1400 block of W. Gray, in Houston, Texas.”

It added: “The complainant stated that an unknown male suddenly appeared while pointing a handgun at him while demanding the money from the ATM. The suspect then grabbed three of the boxes containing cash and then ran to a dark grey or black RAV 4 or Ford Escape, got into the backseat, and fled the scene with an unknown driver and front passenger.

“During the incident, a security guard witnessed the robbery and fired several rounds towards the suspect vehicle. Houston PD #1077365-22

“Suspect description: Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’6 to 5’9, skinny build, red/orange hoodie and blue jeans. Suspect #2: Unknown driver. Suspect #3: Unknown front passenger.”

Twitter users commented on the video.

One person wrote: “What for so he is released without bail in 2 hours?”

Another said: “You don’t even need to play the video to know you can just look at the pants.”

The news of the gunpoint robbery comes a month after a man shot his OWN MOTHER before being killed by a neighbour in Houston, Texas.

Officers from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at an apartment complex in the Highland Cross area of Houston in the early hours of Tuesday, July 5.

