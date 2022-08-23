By Matthew Roscoe • 23 August 2022 • 12:33

Thief wearing 'too many clothes' for Alicante's El Altet beach caught red-handed. Image: Local Police of Elche/ Facebook

LOCAL Police of Elche arrested a man accused of stealing various objects on the beach of El Altet, a popular tourist hotspot for holidaying Brits.

A team of officers were carrying out their usual surveillance of the parking area of El Altet beach, located in the municipality of Elche, when they spotted an individual looking into vehicles and then changing direction abruptly when he noticed the police.

According to the police, the man pretended that he had received a call on his mobile phone and made his way from the car park.

However, the officers did not leave it there. They followed the man until they caught up with him.

When officers quizzed him, the man said was there to spend the day at the beach but officers noticed that he was wearing too many clothes for a day on the sand.

In fact, the man was carrying a spanner, a cutter, a metal file, a torch and other various objects in his jacket and trouser pockets.

While he was being questioned by police, a tourist told the officers that she believed that the man they were talking to had stolen her handbag, sunglasses, house keys and mobile phone.

Upon identifying one of the glasses cases the suspect was carrying, officers searched the area around near the car and found a bag underneath one of the vehicles and the smartphone was found in the wheel of another vehicle.

The man was arrested on Thursday, August 18 at around 4 pm and taken to the police station.

