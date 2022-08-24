By Matthew Roscoe • 24 August 2022 • 23:25

WATCH: Spanish football manager Juan Carlos Unzue 'kicks off' Barcelona vs Manchester City. Image: infosfcb/Twitter

SPANISH football manager Juan Carlos Unzue ‘kicked off’ the game between Spain’s Barcelona and England’s Manchester City on Wednesday, August 24.

Juan Carlos Unzue, who coach at Numancia and Girona FC, in the Spanish Second Division, and Celta de Vigo in the Spanish First Division as well as goalkeeping coach and assistant coach of Barcelona Football Club, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and retired on June 18, 2020.

The match between the two footballing giants was set up to support ALS research on behalf of Pep Guardiola’s former assistant coach.

Prior to the game, Unzue met with the players and then prior to kick-off, he said a few words about ALS.

“Thanks to the two clubs for their sensitivity to our cause,” he said in front of a reported 91,000 fans.

“Thanks to all of you who have bought a ticket to be here today and to those who have collaborated with row zero.

“And he took the opportunity to launch, once again, a message to politicians: “We want to continue living and enjoying life. But for that we need the ALS law to be unblocked and processed now, there is no time to lose.”

Barcelona tweeted a video of the occasion.

“An honorary kickoff from Juan Carlos Unzué.”

An honorary kickoff from Juan Carlos Unzué 💚 #TeamALS pic.twitter.com/WBJLSMpAE8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 24, 2022

❝Queremos seguir viviendo y disfrutando de la vida❞ Juan Carlos Unzué#EquipoELA 💚 pic.twitter.com/jyvQFudxJ1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 24, 2022

“Juan Carlos Unzué thanks both FC Barcelona and Manchester City for making this charity match possible and also the fans for coming in early and supporting the cause 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

Juan Carlos Unzué thanks both FC Barcelona and Manchester City for making this charity match possible and also the fans for coming in early and supporting the cause 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#TeamALS 💚 pic.twitter.com/bLAd0yVfQo — infosfcb  (@infosfcb) August 24, 2022

Another wrote: ” An emotional and beautiful message from Juan Carlos Unzué ahead of the game. ‘Enjoy life’ indeed…”

An emotional and beautiful message from Juan Carlos Unzué ahead of the game. 'Enjoy life' indeed.. pic.twitter.com/nlZYnPXGGt — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 24, 2022

“Juan Carlos Unzue to the whole locker room: “I love you guys and I wish the best for you this season.”

🗣 | Juan Carlos Unzue to the whole locker room: “I love you guys and I wish the best for you this season.” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dPgW7qELRj — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) August 24, 2022

“I did wonder why City were playing a charity game tonight then found out it was for Juan Carlos Unzue (former coach & a close friend of Pep) who has ALS or MND. A former teamate of mine at Carlisle had this horrendous disease and I think it’s a fantastic gesture by the club 💙” another person wrote.

I did wonder why City were playing a charity game tonight then found out it was for Juan Carlos Unzue (former coach & a close friend of Pep) who has ALS or MND. A former teamate of mine at Carlisle had this horrendous disease and I think it's a fantastic gesture by the club 💙 — David Brightwell (@brighty1971) August 24, 2022

Another person on Twitter wrote: “ALS / Motor Neurone Disease has to be the worst illnesses out there man. short and unpredictable. Hold your loved ones really close ❤️ Juan Carlos Unzue❤💙”

ALS / Motor Neurone Disease has to be the worst illnesses out there man. short and unpredictable. Hold your loved ones really close ❤️ Juan Carlos Unzue❤💙#BarçaManCity pic.twitter.com/3kBwz2Axd7 — M_8! (@Mutie_8) August 24, 2022

“91,062 spectators at Spotify Camp Nou!! A great night to fight ALS! Thank you all! #TeamALS“

9️⃣1️⃣0️⃣6️⃣2️⃣ spectators at Spotify Camp Nou!! A great night to fight ALS! Thank you all! #TeamALS 💚 pic.twitter.com/kWLWRCW5Cs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 24, 2022

The game ended 3-3.

