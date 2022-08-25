A breath of fresh air: Christy’s Gastro Pub Fuengirola

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 10:41

Christy’s Gastro Pub Fuengirola

Recently opened just a little distance from the beachfront, Christy’s is a breath of fresh air and one you have to add to your list.

I caught up with Christy to see how the season has been and its fair to say they are very happy, a little hot… but business has been fantastic.

Due to the excessive temperatures, the opening hours have been adjusted so they now open at 6.00pm daily except Tuesday.

Christy, Richard and their, team genuinely care and it makes all the difference. The standard of food is excellent. I would advise reserving if you plan on eating. I asked Christy to give me a few facts –

TEN CHRISTY’S FACTS

1 – we’ve a huge private terrace that can only be accessed by walking through our front bar. This means we only allow nice people in meaning you can eat, drink, smoke & be merry without anyone trying to sell you a fake handbag, steal your purse or beg you for coins.

2 – we’re told we do the best Guinness & Irish Coffees in Fuengirola.

3 – our Tripadvisor, Facebook & Google reviews are almost perfect. Check them out.

4 – you can use our beautiful gardens for your own event, wedding or party.

5 – we’ve got Sophie – the best bar manager in town.

6 – we’ve two dedicated chefs who can cook virtually any meal to your own specifications given 24/48 hours notice.

7 – we show all the top Premier League football matches on both our indoor television screens & our huge outdoor screen.

8 – we speak English, Spanish & French.

9 – our Brazillian granite bar is the most beautiful on the Costa del Sol.

10 – we open every day 18.00 – 02.00 except Tuesdays.

Bonus fact – our food is ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!

We look forward to welcoming you soon!

Monday to Sunday open from 6pm to 2am Closed Tuesdays for info or reservation 655 896 698

Calle Olleria 20, Fuengirola – [email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.