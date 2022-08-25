A new city councillor stands in Almeria’s town council

By Annie Dabb • 25 August 2022 • 12:25

Image - Almeria railway: Juanjo_Almeria1/shutterstock

A new city councillor has joined Almeria’s town council this Tuesday first thing in the morning, in the middle of the highly celebrated Feria de Almeria.

Jesus Luque PP entered the municipal corporation after Ramon Fernandez-Pachecho’s resignation. Since the end of July, Fernandez-Pachecho has led the council of sustainability, environment and blue economy in Andalucia.

This Tuesday, the entire town hall of Almeria have approved the contribution of eight million euros to finance the second phase of the rail works in the city which, as revealed during the discussion, will depend on the contribution of European funds of 75 million euros that will have to be utilised for the works by 2026 to avoid the administrations involved – the government, the board and the town council – losing their funding and having to increase their quantities.

The council of Urbanism and Infrastructure, Ana Martinez Labella, has reminded the council of Almeria High Speed Society’s (AAV) agreement which is still in the draft phase and won’t be signed until September or October. The City Council have requested that once AAV have the basic project of the work, which is predicted to last 30 months, that they “launch the tender so that the work is delayed” so as not to “put in check” the 75 million.