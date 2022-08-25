Are you ready for Marbella 4 days walking tour?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 10:30
Image - Marbella4dayswalking.com
Everyone is welcome – just turn up at the Plaza del Mar. Locals, tourists, fellow walkers, friends and family. People from all over come together for these 4 days, with waking during the day and partying from 18.00 daily.
Each day will have a theme. Tuesday October 4 – the Opening Party – is a white party.
During the day the Plaza del Mar remains the traditional walking village, with live music and entertainment. It is free and open to all.
Everyday there will be live performances, DJs, and shows. It is a great opportunity to meet new people.
Book early to avoid disappointment www.marbella4dayswalking.com/party
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.