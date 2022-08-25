Are you ready for Marbella 4 days walking tour?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 10:30

Image - Marbella4dayswalking.com

This year sees the annual walking event return to its normal format. It is the 11 th year for this event and promises to be a wonderful 4 days. It takes place from 4 th to the 8 th October.

Everyone is welcome – just turn up at the Plaza del Mar. Locals, tourists, fellow walkers, friends and family. People from all over come together for these 4 days, with waking during the day and partying from 18.00 daily.

Each day will have a theme. Tuesday October 4 – the Opening Party – is a white party.

During the day the Plaza del Mar remains the traditional walking village, with live music and entertainment. It is free and open to all.

Everyday there will be live performances, DJs, and shows. It is a great opportunity to meet new people.

Book early to avoid disappointment www.marbella4dayswalking.com/party

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.