By Chris King • 25 August 2022 • 21:01

Jeffrey Epstein associate found dead in his New York apartment aged 77

Steven Hoffenberg, an associate of the disgraced late paedophile billionaire Jeffery Epstein was discovered dead yesterday, Wednesday 24, in his New York City apartment in Derby, Connecticut. He was 77 years old, as reported today, Thursday, August 25, by dailymail.co.uk.

Hoffenberg’s body was found by police officers on his bedroom floor after they had been alerted by a concerned neighbour. A police source revealed that his body showed no signs of trauma, but that his cause of death remains unconfirmed at this time.

His death is unconfirmed due to the fact that the body was in such a bad state of discomposure. A coroner has allegedly had to use dental records to identify the corpse, although the Derby Police source told the Daily Mail they are ‘extremely confident’ that the deceased is Steven Hoffenberg.

‘There is nothing to suggest that this is not him. Every piece of evidence that we obtained – his vehicle, medical records, ID phone etc, all belong to him’, they said. A formal identification is expected in the next few days.

In 1995 Hoffenberg pleaded guilty to milking investors out of $475 million (€476.5m), for which he received a 20-year prison sentence. He served 18 years before being released but always maintained that Epstein – who he had employed the services of – had been the mastermind behind the scam.

At the time of his arrest, he was the CEO, President, and chairman of a debt collection agency called Towers Financial Corporation. A subsequent investigation found this company to be a front for an elaborate Ponzi scheme. Prior to Bernie Madoff nearly 10 years later, this was one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history.

Epstein left Towers Financial before it collapsed and was never charged for being involved with the massive investor fraud committed.

