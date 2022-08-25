By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 12:46

BREAKING NEWS: Fire breaks out in Russian-occupied Bakhchysarai, Crimea Credit: Twitter @TypxaNews

A fire has broken out in Russian-occupied Crimea near the Tavrida highway in the Bakhchysarai district, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

Video footage of the fire in Russian-occupied Bakhchysarai, Crimea has begun circulating on social media with one user posting:

“Severe fire reported in Bakhchysarai, Crimea”

The fire has reportedly broken out in temporarily occupied Crimea near the Tavrida highway in the Bakhchysarai district, where a column of black smoke can be seen rising in close proximity to the highway.

Telegram channel UNN posted the video alongside a caption that read: “Something is very much on fire near Tavrida, Bakhchysarai district,” the message reads.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, nor is it known whether there are any victims.

The incident has occurred just after a news conference on Tuesday, August 23, in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to recapture the territory of Crimea that was annexed by Russia.

The news also follows reports of resistance fighters reportedly blowning up Russian headquarters located in Pyrazovske, Melitopol district, according to a report by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Thursday, August 25.

