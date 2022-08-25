BREAKING: Putin signs decree for HUGE increase to Russian armed forces

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 13:57
On Thursday, August 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the staff strength of the Russian Armed Forces by 137,000 servicemen, the total number will be now be 1,150,628 soldiers.
“To establish the staff strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the amount of 2,039,758 units, including 1,150,628 military personnel,” the new decree said.
⚡️ #Putin signed a decree to increase number of servicemen in Armed Forces of #Russia to 1.15 million(adding 137000).#Ukraine #Russia #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/3LKpbhClIE
People reacted to the news on Twitter.
One person wrote: “It seems that Putin is losing soldiers and signs a decree to increase the number of soldiers to 173,000.
It seems that Ukraine 🇺🇦 is dealing him a severe blow.”
It seems that Putin is losing soldiers and signs a decree to increase the number of soldiers to 173,000.It seems that Ukraine 🇺🇦 is dealing him a severe blow. https://t.co/3P455AVoS3
Another wrote: “‘Putin signs decree to increase the number of body bags from 137000 to 1.15m'”
‘Putin signs decree to increase the number of body bags from 137000 to 1.15m
“Nice .. so I guess by lunch time American tax payers will be on the hook for billions more to one of the most corrupt countries in the world with no oversight. Fantastic,” said another.
Nice .. so I guess by lunch time American tax payers will be on the hook for billions more to one of the most corrupt countries in the world with no oversight. Fantastic
Another wrote: “When people will be forced to go there on a larger scale, morale and cohesion will drop accordingly. Even voluntarily going short contract soldiers are disillusioned about the war pretty fast, but people not even willing to go are another level. + logistic problems+”
When people will be forced to go there on a larger scale, morale and cohesion will drop accordingly. Even voluntarily going short contract soldiers are disillusioned about the war pretty fast, but people not even willing to go are another level. + logistic problems+
The news of the increase comes after Ukraine reported over one hundred Russian soldiers’ deaths in their latest combat losses update.
The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 45,850 after another 150 soldiers were reportedly killed, the update read.
