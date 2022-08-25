BREAKING: Putin signs decree for HUGE increase to Russian armed forces

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 13:57

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the number of armed force personnel in Ukraine as the war intensifies.

On Thursday, August 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the staff strength of the Russian Armed Forces by 137,000 servicemen, the total number will be now be 1,150,628 soldiers.

“To establish the staff strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the amount of 2,039,758 units, including 1,150,628 military personnel,” the new decree said.

The news of the increase comes after Ukraine reported over one hundred Russian soldiers’ deaths in their latest combat losses update.

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 45,850 after another 150 soldiers were reportedly killed, the update read.

