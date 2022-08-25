By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 15:49

BREAKING: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid for first time ever Credit: Ihor Bondarenko/Shutterstock.com

For the first time in history, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the power grid as reported on Thursday, August 25.

The disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from the grid in Enerhodar, Ukraine, was reported by Energoatom on their official telegram:

“Today, on September 25, 2022, the last (fourth) connection line with the Ukrainian energy system, PL-750 kV Zaporizka-Dniprovska, was disconnected for two hours because of a fire in the ash ponds of the Zaporizka Power Plant located next to the Zaporizka NPP. Three other lines were previously damaged by shelling by the Nazis.”

“As a result, two operating power units of the station were disconnected from the network. Thus, the actions of the gas guards resulted in the complete disconnection of ZAES from the power grid – the first in the history of the plant.”

“The plant’s own power consumers are currently supplied by the Ukrainian power grid via the Zaporizka TES link.”

“The automation and safety systems are not currently disturbed. Start-up operations for connection of one of the power units to the network are in progress.”

The news comes just after Russia called out Western leaders over claims that Ukraine allegedly shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a claim that the UK Ministry of Defence believes to be a propaganda move, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

