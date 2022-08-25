By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 13:42

Coldplay announces extra concert in Spain for World Tour due to popular demand Credit: Twitter @LiveNationES

Legendary British rock band Coldplay have announced an extra concert in Spain for their 2023 World Tour after tickets sold out within minutes, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

Coldplay retweeted the news of their extra World Tour concert in Spain:

“✨Spectacular demand prompts Coldplay to announce a fourth and final concert in Barcelona:

28 May at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.”

“✨Tickets on sale now at http://livenation.es and http://ticketmaster.es”

✨La espectacular demanda hace que Coldplay anuncie un cuarto y último concierto en Barcelona:

28 de mayo en el Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. ✨Entradas ya a la venta en https://t.co/DBUhUrCqF2 y https://t.co/koTWIDEDA1 pic.twitter.com/0V1twEbEA0 — Live Nation España (@LiveNationES) August 25, 2022

“Coldplay returns with their thrilling live show! The band announces the second leg of their acclaimed Music Of Spheres world tour for next summer and will be stopping by Barcelona’s Estadi Olimpic Lluís Companys in May 2023,” read the official statement on the ticket website.

The news caused mass excitement on Twitter, with many Spanish users eagerly posting about the concert:

“Me looking for how much capacity the Estadi Olimpic has with 200.000 people in front of me in the Coldplay queue.”

Yo buscando cuánta capacidad tiene el Estadi Olimpic teniendo a 200.000 personas delante en la cola de Coldplay pic.twitter.com/5u6ONeeql3 — Iruu (@soyiruu) August 25, 2022

1% chance 99% faith read another tweet on the purchase of Coldplay tickets:

a x las entradas de coldplay pic.twitter.com/fmvrK4Z2WX — Eddy 🕊 (@unnbrokkenheart) August 25, 2022

Further tweets showed the immense waiting times for the purchase of Coldplay tickets:

el número que leí cuando entré a la cola de las entradas de coldplay: pic.twitter.com/QaJB2hIlQk — Braithwaite Nazario (@BWNazario) August 25, 2022

Increíble lo de Ticketmaster con Coldplay en Barcelona, es que ni se cortan: pic.twitter.com/7unS7F55ze — Silvix. (@svx815) August 25, 2022

“Buying a coldplay ticket is the same as being in the hunger games lol,” read another tweet.

Comprar una entrada per a coldplay es lo mateix que estar en los juegos del hambre lol — Mar🕊 (@marviicente) August 25, 2022

“Coldplay tickets are cheap,” stated another user.

que baratitas las entradas de coldplay 🫣 — A N I T A ✨ (@anaaruizz_) August 25, 2022

Another user complained about the reselling of tickets:

Good to see all the tickets sold have been added to sites for third party resale profit… — 𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗦𝗡 ➐ (@ANDRSNOfficial) August 25, 2022

Another user tweeted:

“That went slightly better than expected, but i think i might’ve ended up with too many tickets 🥰😅

🇪🇸 Barcelona ✅

🇬🇧 Manchester ☑️☑️☑️☑️

🇩🇰 Copenhagen ✅👀

🇸🇪 Gothenburg ☑️☑️✅

🇳🇱 Amsterdam ☑️👀☑️👀

🪐 #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour #Coldplay”

To which another user replied: “There are people who haven’t ever been able to see Coldplay ever who can’t get tickets, and you get people like this buying out half the stadium dates 🥲”

The news comes after reports that Coldplay, one of Britain’s most popular musical acts, will play two nights at the Etihad Stadium next summer as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, as announced by the Premier League champions.

