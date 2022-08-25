BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine missile strike hits shopping centre in Donetsk Close
Coldplay announces extra concert in Spain for World Tour due to popular demand

By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 13:42

Coldplay announces extra concert in Spain for World Tour due to popular demand Credit: Twitter @LiveNationES

Legendary British rock band Coldplay have announced an extra concert in Spain for their 2023 World Tour after tickets sold out within minutes, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

Coldplay retweeted the news of their extra World Tour concert in Spain:

“✨Spectacular demand prompts Coldplay to announce a fourth and final concert in Barcelona:
28 May at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.”

“✨Tickets on sale now at http://livenation.es and http://ticketmaster.es”

“Coldplay returns with their thrilling live show! The band announces the second leg of their acclaimed Music Of Spheres world tour for next summer and will be stopping by Barcelona’s Estadi Olimpic Lluís Companys in May 2023,” read the official statement on the ticket website.

The news caused mass excitement on Twitter, with many Spanish users eagerly posting about the concert:

“Me looking for how much capacity the Estadi Olimpic has with 200.000 people in front of me in the Coldplay queue.”

1% chance 99% faith read another tweet on the purchase of Coldplay tickets:

Further tweets showed the immense waiting times for the purchase of Coldplay tickets:

“Buying a coldplay ticket is the same as being in the hunger games lol,” read another tweet.

“Coldplay tickets are cheap,” stated another user.

Another user complained about the reselling of tickets:

 

Another user tweeted:

“That went slightly better than expected, but i think i might’ve ended up with too many tickets 🥰😅

🇪🇸 Barcelona ✅
🇬🇧 Manchester ☑️☑️☑️☑️
🇩🇰 Copenhagen ✅👀
🇸🇪 Gothenburg ☑️☑️✅
🇳🇱 Amsterdam ☑️👀☑️👀

🪐 #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour #Coldplay”

To which another user replied: “There are people who haven’t ever been able to see Coldplay ever who can’t get tickets, and you get people like this buying out half the stadium dates 🥲”

The news comes after reports that Coldplay, one of Britain’s most popular musical acts, will play two nights at the Etihad Stadium next summer as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, as announced by the Premier League champions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

