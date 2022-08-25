Did you know figs are not Fruit? 

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 13:56

figs are not fruit? Image - korkeng/shutterstock

A fig is not just an ordinary fruit, in fact, it’s not even a fruit.

Strictly speaking, figs are inverted flowers.

Figs don’t bloom in the same way as other fruit trees, like almonds or cherries. Figs are very interesting have a curious history.

Firstly they´re technically not a fruit, they are an ´ INFRUITY ´ (set of fruits )

Secondly, they need a slaughtered wasp to breed, an insect that dies inside the fig.

To summarise, figs are a kind of inverted flower that bloom inside this dark red hued-bud which we know as figs.

Each flower produces a single nut and single seed called an aquarium. The fig is made up of several branches, which give it this characteristic crunchy texture.

Therefore, when we eat 1 fig we are we are eating hundreds of fruit.

But one of the most amazing things about figs is the special pollination process that fig flowers need to reproduce, the wind.

They can’t depend on the weather, the wind, or the bees to bring pollen as with other fruits, so they need a species known as fig wasps. These insects transport their genetic material and allow it to reproduce. For their part, wasps couldn’t live without figs, as they deposit their larvae inside the fruit. This process is called symbiosis or mutualism.

Beautiful to use in desserts or sauces or just alone with some cheese.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.