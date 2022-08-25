English Championship side sack manager after just six games of the season

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 12:10

AN English Championship side has sacked their manager after just six games of the 2022/23 season.

The first casualty of the new English Championship season has been announced as Stoke City reveal that they have sacked their manager.

“Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has left the Club,” the club announced on Thursday, August 25.

Joint Chairman John Coates said: “Michael joined us in November 2019 when the Club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated.

“Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction. I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”

The club said that assistant manager Dean Holden will be taking interim charge of the first-team and that the process of appointing a new manager has begun.

The club are currently 21st in the English Championship after just one win.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

One fan called for the club to appoint Sean Dyche, the former Burnley boss.

Another wrote: “saved us from going down but right time to go”

“Thanks for keeping us up, just turned a bit sour towards the end,” another wrote.

“Gutted,” another said.

“Thank you Michael for all your efforts, though probably the right time to change. But still a true professional and nice fella 👏” another said.

While another said: “Six days before the transfer window closes and we have to get a new manager in who won’t have any loan spots left to sign and who’s players are numerically shoehorned into 3ATB. Stunning lack of foresight.”

