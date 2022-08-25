By Matthew Roscoe • 25 August 2022 • 12:10
English Championship side sack manager after just six games of the season. Image: gav beech/Shutterstock.com
The first casualty of the new English Championship season has been announced as Stoke City reveal that they have sacked their manager.
“Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has left the Club,” the club announced on Thursday, August 25.
Joint Chairman John Coates said: “Michael joined us in November 2019 when the Club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated.
“Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction. I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”
The club said that assistant manager Dean Holden will be taking interim charge of the first-team and that the process of appointing a new manager has begun.
The club are currently 21st in the English Championship after just one win.
Fans reacted to the news on social media.
One fan called for the club to appoint Sean Dyche, the former Burnley boss.
DYCHE BALL pic.twitter.com/Y06KoJLNmn
— Luke Furnival (@LukeJFurnival) August 25, 2022
DYCHE BALL pic.twitter.com/Y06KoJLNmn
— Luke Furnival (@LukeJFurnival) August 25, 2022
Another wrote: “saved us from going down but right time to go”
saved us from going down but right time to go
— ɢᴇᴏʀɢᴇ (@TyreseSZN26) August 25, 2022
saved us from going down but right time to go
— ɢᴇᴏʀɢᴇ (@TyreseSZN26) August 25, 2022
“Thanks for keeping us up, just turned a bit sour towards the end,” another wrote.
Thanks for keeping us up, just turned a bit sour towards the end
— Tom 🏴 (@StokeTom__) August 25, 2022
Thanks for keeping us up, just turned a bit sour towards the end
— Tom 🏴 (@StokeTom__) August 25, 2022
“Gutted,” another said.
Gutted https://t.co/5y7Z9zymCP
— Adam PVFC (@Adam_PVFC) August 25, 2022
Gutted https://t.co/5y7Z9zymCP
— Adam PVFC (@Adam_PVFC) August 25, 2022
“Thank you Michael for all your efforts, though probably the right time to change. But still a true professional and nice fella 👏” another said.
Thank you Michael for all your efforts, though probably the right time to change. But still a true professional and nice fella 👏 https://t.co/Pc8K9ENFm5
— Steve Knowles (@smk27Steve) August 25, 2022
Thank you Michael for all your efforts, though probably the right time to change. But still a true professional and nice fella 👏 https://t.co/Pc8K9ENFm5
— Steve Knowles (@smk27Steve) August 25, 2022
While another said: “Six days before the transfer window closes and we have to get a new manager in who won’t have any loan spots left to sign and who’s players are numerically shoehorned into 3ATB. Stunning lack of foresight.”
Six days before the transfer window closes and we have to get a new manager in who won't have any loan spots left to sign and who's players are numerically shoehorned into 3ATB. Stunning lack of foresight https://t.co/p7Lqz0PMWe
— 🥭💫 (@SCFCWei) August 25, 2022
Six days before the transfer window closes and we have to get a new manager in who won't have any loan spots left to sign and who's players are numerically shoehorned into 3ATB. Stunning lack of foresight https://t.co/p7Lqz0PMWe
— 🥭💫 (@SCFCWei) August 25, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.