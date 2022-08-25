By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 8:58

Euro Clinica Rincon Benidorm: Looking after you and your health!

Since opening its doors in 1999, Euro Clinica Rincon has become a trusted International Outpatient Clinic in the middle of the bustling Rincon de Loix area of Benidorm on the Costa Blanca, offering medical services and specialities in a language you can understand.

With thousands of satisfied patients, including tourists and residents in Benidorm and the surrounding areas, Euro Clinica Rincon’s Outpatient Clinic offers virtually all medical specialities to its patients including a complete package of high-quality diagnostic tests, which are carried out within 24 hours of your request.

The clinic offers a wide range of examinations and tests including ECG’s, 24-hour blood pressure measurements, tests for sleep apnea, mammograms, ultrasounds, radiographs, INR tests and bone density measurements, so whatever your ailment may be, Euro Clinica Rincon can help.

Carrying out these services are the on-site English speaking General Practitioner

Dr. Judith van Bergen, dentists, a surgeon, a cardiologist, dermatologist, gynaecologist, physiotherapist, urologist, pedicurist, radiologist, audiologist, internist and haematologist, meaning you can trust them to diagnose and treat an entire spectrum of medical issues for patients of all ages. All of these professionals are experts in their field and have been practising their specialities for years.

“Benidorm is a city of Seasons”. Dr. Judith van Bergen explains, “In the winter period I see a lot of older English patients, who escape the dreadful English winter months. In the summer time we see a lot of young families with children. And during the spring and autumn there are lots of groups coming for a long weekend to have a good time. All in all a mixed bag of people who need different types of care. This is what makes my job as a doctor in Benidorm so much more interesting”.

Their treatments don’t just stop at the clinic. With Euro Clinica Rincon’s home care organisation, private patients can receive quality care in the comfort of their own home. This service is provided to permanent and temporary residents in Benidorm and the surrounding areas and is carried out by qualified and well-trained carers. With caring for their patients at the heart of everything they do, this care service even offers a 24-hour helpline for emergencies.

The clinic offers some services for which you don’t need a prior appointment, simply pop into the clinic during their opening hours and the friendly and experienced staff will be delighted to provide you with information about their treatments and answer any questions you may have. For appointments it is best to call!

Address: EURO CLINICA RINCON, Av. Dr. Severo Ochoa, 6, 03503 Benidorm

Opposite Flamingo Oasis

Telephone: (+34) 966 830 849 or

WhatsApp: (+34) 683 023 327

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

